Emily Ratajkowski stuns in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

There’s a lot going on in Emily Ratajkowski’s life these days, from motherhood to becoming a best-selling author and podcaster.

Whenever she takes a stroll through New York City, it makes sense that her fans would be a little curious to know where she’s headed and what she’s up to.

It’s also interesting to take note of what she chooses to wear whenever she leaves the house to run errands or socialize with friends.

Most recently, the stunning model was spotted wearing a brightly colored outfit that made her stand out in a major way.

Although it’s true that Emily looks fabulous in dark colors and neutral tones, she steals the show when she wears colors that are considered slightly more eccentric.

She has also been quite busy promoting her swimwear brand, which is filled with an array of stunning bikinis.

Emily Ratajkowski rocks a bright yellow trench coat

Although it may be more common to see trench coats come in darker shades, Emily was spotted taking a stroll through New York City wearing a trench coat in a bright shade of yellow.

The trench coat had long sleeves to keep her arms hidden, thick collars near her chest, and a strap of fabric that tied together into a bow around her midsection.

Emily Ratajkowski looks amazing in New York City wearing yellow. Pic credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

It was also long enough to keep her legs hidden and warm during the winter season.

Emily accessorized with a silver necklace that had an interesting word or emblem hanging from the bottom, a black purse with a long strap over her shoulder, and a pair of simple black sunglasses.

The actress and entrepreneur wore her dark brown hair parted down the middle and only added a touch of minimal makeup to her face for the day while clutching her iPhone and a piece of folded paper.

Emily Ratajkowski promotes Inamorata

Anyone who wants to look as flawless and fabulous as Emily while lounging by the pool or hanging out at the beach might consider purchasing an item or two from her swimwear line, Inamorata.

Emily launched the brand back in 2017 and has been growing her business successfully ever since.

Emily posed for a picture wearing one of the bikinis from her brand in front of some gorgeous palm trees and plants in a sandy location. The bikini top was designed to look like a strapless crop top, which was covered in intricate shapes and splashes of color.

The bikini bottoms matched the top perfectly in terms of colors and patterns. The bottoms were also designed with thin strings that tied together over her hips to keep them secure.

In the caption, Emily encouraged her Instagram followers to purchase swimsuits from the collection that could be mixed and matched.