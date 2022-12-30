Emily Ratajkowski looked glamorous in a car selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning in a solo selfie she snapped while seated in a car. The 31-year-old model and actress left the photo captionless but still managed to pique her fans’ interest.

For the photo, Ratajkowski wore a simple black top with no visible accessories. The solid black top was long-sleeved and formfitting around her shoulders and featured a daringly low plunging v-neck.

She snapped the photo inside a car, with the leather seats of the vehicle visible behind her head. The photo was also angled just perfectly enough to give a glimpse out of the car window at a street lined with buildings.

Ratajkowski herself kept her deep brown eyes focused on something outside of the car. Meanwhile, her brunette locks laid loose on her head, framing her face and reaching past her shoulders.

As per usual, she went full glam with her makeup, coating her lips in pink lipstick and using eyeliner, mascara, and blush. The picture captured her with her lips slightly parted and a thoughtful expression on her face.

It is unclear where the model was traveling or what prompted the travel selfie.

While the destination in Ratajkowski’s car selfie was unclear, she recently shared a trip to the museum with her followers.

Ratajkowski’s dating life has sparked quite a bit of interest lately after she split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this year. She has seemingly been enjoying the single life and has had a few flings.

Among her rumored suitors were Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, and Jack Greer. However, her special date to the Guggenheim Museum was her one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

She shared the adorable mother-son date with her followers. The series of photos saw her carrying Sylvester on her shoulders and in her arms as they walked through the museum and studied some art pieces.

Another adorable photo showed them holding hands while Sylvester sat in his stroller while riding the subway. Meanwhile, at the museum, Sylvester looked intrigued by the art pieces as he studied them and pointed them out while on Ratajkowski’s shoulders.

Ratajkowski has endorsed Gonna Need Milk

Given her modeling and acting career, Ratajkowski holds much appeal for brands. Most recently, she has been endorsing MilkPEP’s Gonna Need Milk campaign, which seeks to establish milk’s status as a sports drink.

The company strives to raise awareness for the health benefits of milk and the way that it can actually serve as fuel to athletes. Ratajkowski has seemingly gotten on board with the company’s mission as she has partnered with them.

Her partnership has largely consisted of her endorsing the brand on social media. Earlier this month, she posed in a white button-up crop top while raising a glass of milk to her lips to promote the campaign.

She only recently began endorsing the company, but her involvement with the brand is interesting. After all, many are curious about what the secret is to her impressive physique, making it intriguing that she promoted a company that swears by real milk.

It remains to be seen if she will work with Gonna Need Milk further in the future.