Emily Ratajkowski stuns in plunging string bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body in a new snap.

The supermodel, 31, continues to make headlines for living the single life since splitting from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard this summer, and she definitely hasn’t been hiding under the bed covers.

In a new selfie posted to her Instagram today, EmRata sizzled with her famous curves and killer abs on show, choosing a bright and summery orange shade and definitely selecting one of her skimpiest looks to date.

EmRata posed with her famous pout on show, going for a low-key selfie as she snapped herself close up and in a string bikini tiny enough to rival those designed by Kim Kardashian.

Wearing her dark locks swept up, the mom of one stunned with strands framing her face, also sporting gold earrings. She went minimal on the makeup, this via a rosy pink lip and a little bronzer.

No caption was offered.

The polka-dot designs on the swimwear are a giant hint that the bathing suit is from Emily’s Inamorata brand. The 2017-founded label has just dropped an array of polka-dot designs, ones even modeled by singer Dua Lipa recently. Emily occasionally enlists the help of high-profile celebrities to promote Inamorata – also fronting the brand has been model Hailey Bieber.

Emily Ratajkowski has days when she doesn’t ‘feel good’

Emily has made headlines for saying that social media portrayals are on the fake side. She’s also opened up about her own body image.

“It is easy for me but, let me tell you, there are days when I wake up and I don’t feel good. I think it’s all relative, and I think that everyone can be critical of their body, it doesn’t matter what you look like on Instagram. I think that confidence isn’t something that comes from what you see in the mirror, it’s about how you feel, as cheesy as that sounds,” the London-born star told Elle.

“And I think that’s just really important to remember. I mean, there’s so many different ways you can criticize your body, and it’s not just about what size you are, you know?” she added.

Emily Ratajkowski working towards inclusivity

Despite having a slender frame, EmRata is working to champion the inclusivity trend via her brand – doing similar is fellow clothing and swimwear designer Khloe Kardashian.

Inamorata has featured models of various shapes and sizes. In 2019, the brand featured plus-size model Ashley Graham as a promo face.