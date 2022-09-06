Emily Ratajkowski stuns in plunging black bra ‘hates to be perceived’

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a plunging black bra and form-fitting pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski is having a hot girl summer following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

The model, actress, and best-selling author has been out and about in a variety of outfits, many of them revealing her svelte physique.

Recently, she’s been promoting her book again as it’s available once more, reminding her 29.5 million Instagram followers to grab a copy if they haven’t already.

However, she’s also taken to the popular video streaming and sharing app TikTok to promote her book and jump in on fun trends.

She’s gained 1.6 million followers on the app and continues to grow her following daily as she posts a lot of TikTok content.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself posing for the camera with an audio overlay talking about not wanting to be perceived.

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in lacy black bra

The video opens with EmRata wearing a black bra and high-waisted patterned pants on her bed.

The audio over the video says, “Yeah, no, I also hate to be perceived. Yeah. No, I do; I hate to be perceived. Wait, guys, watch this.”

There’s a brief pause, where Emily takes the time to pose dramatically for the camera before turning back for the audio to finish with, “What did you think?”

The video is a play on the idea of not wanting to be seen by others but still looking for attention, and EmRata took to the caption to state, “the girls that get it, get it.”

TikTok has been the primary source of EmRata’s content lately, and she even took to the streaming app to throw some shade at Sebastian Bear-McClard amidst their split.

Emily Ratajkowski in red bikini shades ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

Over the weekend, EmRata posted in a red string bikini and joked in a duet video about her choice in men.

The video on the right is from another user, which reads, “When he [thinks] he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men.”

EmRata appears in the video on the left, mouthing along to the lyrics, “How can I say this in a friendly way?” from Pump 101 by Digga D and Still Brickin.

At this time, neither EmRata nor Sebastian has confirmed the reason for their split.

Fortunately, EmRata seems to be doing just fine as she hangs out with her son and friends and is enjoying her new single life.