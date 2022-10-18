Emily Ratajkowski showed some skin in a leopard print, clinging dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her wild sense of style on Monday as she donned a leopard print dress for her swimwear line, Inamorata.

The My Body author emphasized her sensational physique in the slightly see-through ensemble, which is best used as a swimsuit cover-up on the beach.

The dress featured spaghetti straps while coming down to the knee, and it was backless with crossed straps.

Emily sat with her knees off to the side as she put her finger to her lip and looked intensely at the camera.

Her brunette tresses were left down and slightly messy, giving off Victoria’s Secret bedhead vibes, while her makeup was dark, with a smokey eye and nude lipstick.

The picture was posted to the Inamorata Instagram, and they revealed it’s “The Luna Dress in Leopard.”

Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line Inamorata releases leopard print collection

Emily’s swimwear line has been advertising the new leopard print line all week, showing the Blurred Lines star in the dress last week as she lay on her side and gave a view of the back.

The new leopard print line also features bathing suits, and Emily modeled a variety of bikinis this week.

In a video clip from the modeling session, Emily was seen on her knees and grabbing at her bottom as she looked off to the side and gave a profile view of the ensemble.

She later lifted up her arms, clearly a professional at what she does, as she showed off the Sereia top, which retails for $130, and the Carlotta bottoms, which cost $105.

In a cheeky shot, Emily modeled the SANDi one-piece suit, which featured a cut-out in the center, a halter neck, and a thong. It’s a bit pricier than the bikinis, though, and will set you back $215.

Emily announces new podcast High Low

Emily recently announced her new podcast, High Low, which will premiere on November 1.

She made the announcement looking like a vixen in a topless look with a black leather blazer and bright red lipstick. She held a microphone in her hand and stood confidently with her hand on her hip, giving the impression that her new podcast would be intense.

In the caption, she revealed new episodes will premiere every Tuesday and Thursday. On Tuesdays, she will have an “intimate conversation with a special guest, including celebrities, incredible authors, close friends,” and people she admires.

Thursdays will be a “monologue episode” in which she’ll talk about topics of interest to her.” She wrote that she’ll be “discussing everything from politics and feminism to sex and Tik Tok.”