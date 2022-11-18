Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in an Inamorata geometric thong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Emily Ratajkowski has several projects to keep track of every day, including a new podcast and her swimwear line Inamorata, for which she frequently models for.

With a lithe, lean figure like hers, it’s not surprising that Emily would throw on a bikini and pose for the brand, as she can definitely help to boost sales.

The My Body author recently posed in a brown and orange geometric long-sleeve top from the line, which includes a high neckline for ultimate sun protection. Of course, the sexiness factor was still there as she wore a matching thong bikini on the bottom.

Emily stood in front of a glass wall and palm trees, looking as if she was enjoying a tropical vacation, though it was clearly her who was turning up the heat.

She appeared to have just taken a dip in the water, as she was all wet from head to toe. Her brunette hair was wet as well, and slicked back out of her face.

She went for a natural, bronzed makeup look, with gold eyeshadow and a peachy pink lipstick, while her accessories were a pair of simple gold hoop earrings.

She gave herself a small hug as she looked over her shoulder, proving that all her work on other ventures has not taken away from her modeling skills.

In the caption, posted by Inamorata, a sale was advertised with the brand writing, “Mosaic Mesh & Much More Up to 70% Off. Happening online now!”

It’s not false advertising either, as the website really is having a huge sale with swimsuits available from 30-70% off, including the geometric ensemble worn by Emily.

The model wore the Lilou Long Sleeve, which has been discounted from $105 to a whopping $50, and her Orpheus Bottom bikini bottoms have been discounted from $105 to just $30.

In Mid-October, Inamorata launched new styles, which included several leopard print pieces. Emily shared a short video clip of herself modeling for the new collection, as she knelt down and lifted herself up, wearing a leopard print top and matching string bikini bottoms.

Emily has been spotted with Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson

Despite being crazy busy with her swimwear line, podcast, baby boy Sylvester, and a book to promote, Emily has still found time to date. She was spotted with none other than Hollywood star Pete Davidson.

Pete is fresh off of a breakup with The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and has apparently fallen into the arms of another beautiful woman.

The pair were first spotted by an anonymous source who tipped off the celebrity gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi, claiming they were all over each other but no pictures were given as evidence.

However, on the comedian’s 29th birthday they were spotted embracing and looking comfy in matching sweatpants.

There is no word on how serious the relationship is at this point, but Emily was just seen kissing DJ Orazio Rispo last month on the street in NYC so it’s very possible she’s just dating around and enjoying herself.