Emily Ratajkowski stuns in crop top and thigh-skimming miniskirt

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her physique in a crop top and miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a crop top and thigh-skimming miniskirt. The model and actress posed in the striking look for mirror selfies.

The dark purple crop top featured long sleeves, a neckline that dipped dangerously low, and a tie finish that held tightly to Emily’s waist. The top allowed for the camera to capture the model’s slim and toned tummy.

The 31-year-old model wore a military-green miniskirt that cropped as soon as the model’s long legs began. The skirt was held up by a thick black belt that featured a large silver buckle.

Emily completed the look with long black cowboy boots, which paired well with the country-style tie of her crop top. With the short miniskirt and long boots, the camera ended up capturing more of the model’s thighs than her calves.

The Gone Girl actress wore her long hair loose, and let it cascade over both of her shoulders.

Emily accessorized with shiny earrings and a ring on her right hand’s index finger. In one of the posts to Emily’s Instagram Story, she carried a black purse with a silver buckle, much like the belt around the miniskirt.

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her physique in crop top and miniskirt. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily was spotted moving out of apartment with husband

Emily was spotted moving items, both large and small, out of the apartment she shared with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. This has caused speculation that the two are separating, but neither party has confirmed or denied the speculation to the public eye.

To further the evidence of these rumors, Emily’s wedding ring could not be spotted and it hasn’t been included in her recent photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily and Sebastian only publicly dated for a couple of weeks before they married in 2018, with a courthouse wedding. It seems the pair may be as private about their possible separation as they were about their dating life leading up to their marriage.

Emily speaks out about power dynamics and assault

In Emily’s best-selling book, My Body, she alleged that Robin Thicke sexually assaulted her while shooting the Blurred Lines video.

Emily spoke with People about why she wanted to tell that story.

“For me, the reason I shared that experience was because for so long I talked about how that video had been so empowering and how it felt so great. That’s still true, I had a lot of fun on that set. Especially, I was 21 and compared to other jobs I was doing at that time, it was a really good time. I was surrounded by women,” the model said.

“Then this one thing happened and I think that it says so much about power dynamics and all these amazing women who were there,” Emily continued. “None of us were in a position to do anything to protect each other and that’s why I told that story.”