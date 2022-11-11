Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a plunging white button-down shirt for the Belvedere Vodka party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most talked about women on the planet right now. With a divorce behind her and a new podcast in the works, the stunning model is taking her career to the next level.

Of course, that doesn’t mean she isn’t keeping up with her social media feeds and making sure she retains full-on influencer status in an array of stylish outfits with brand deals.

The My Body author attended an event with Belvedere Vodka and impressed in an eye-catching ensemble that showed off her personal style.

Emily rocked a green, yellow, and black leopard print skirt that was knee-length with ruffles on the bottom and a silky material, giving a feminine touch.

She paired the skirt with a crisp white button-down shirt, though definitely kept it risque by leaving several buttons undone and creating a plunging neckline. The business casual addition gave the outfit a more put-together look, whereas a black tank top or turtleneck would have given it more of a dancing-at-the-club feel.

Emily paired the look with black knee-high boots and a black purse while accessorizing with a simple gold necklace and matching earrings.

She left her brunette hair down, giving her outfit a relaxed vibe, and wore darker eye makeup than we normally see on her with a light, glossy lip.

She posed in front of a white background with her hand on her hip and tagged Belevedere Vodka at the bottom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski revealed her celebrity crush to be Daniel Craig at the Belvedere Vodka party

In a picture from the party, Emily posed in front of a picture of James Bond actor Daniel Craig who could be seen drinking vodka in a white button-down shirt and looking off to the side.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily gestured toward the picture and wrote, “last night w/ bae,” alluding to the fact that he was one of her celebrity crushes, and really, she’ll have to get in line.

Daniel has been in commercials and advertisements for Belvedere Vodka, with a recent post showing him in a black tank top and black pants as he lounged on a chair with the drink looking exceptionally swoon-worthy.

Pic credit: @belvederevodka/Instagram

Emily interviewed Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper for the debut episode of High Low with EmRata

Emily recently launched her podcast, High Low with EmRata, on November 1 and has since interviewed Alexandra Cooper, who hosts the highly successful Call Her Daddy podcast, and model Julia Fox who dated Kanye West for a hot second.

That first interview with Alex Cooper was a great call on Emily’s part, as the Call Her Daddy host had a lot to say about her own insecurities when it comes to men and dating.

@emrata The GOAT podcasting queen, @Alexandra Cooper is my first guest on High Low. Go listen wherever you get your podcasts. ♬ original sound – Emrata

Emily revealed during the interview that girls are taught from a very young age that men are the sun that they orbit around and are supposed to feel lucky if they shine their light on them.

Alex responded with her own stories of being insecure, claiming she used to be a “pick me girl,” and felt that insecurity was a product of the society they’ve been raised in as women.