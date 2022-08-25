Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a revealing black minidress for lunch date

Emily stunned in a black mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning in a revealing black mini dress and cowboy boots while heading to a lunch date in New York City.

The supermodel and mother was seen on the streets of NYC wearing a black low-cut V minidress and thigh-high cowboy boots while heading to lunch.

Emily’s daring look is reminiscent of the popular brand I Am Gia, a trendy Australian clothing line known for taking risks when it comes to the Y2K fashion aesthetic.

This particular mini dress features a plunging V-neck with four ties across the front, long sleeves, and a short crop.

She paired this look with slick black sunglasses, a black bag that looked like it could be from Balenciaga, and minimal gold jewelry.

It fits the influencer and model’s stunning figure and effortlessly ties in with her new signature choice in footwear: cowboy boots.

Emrata loves cowboy boots

It’s no secret that cowboy boots are a very popular trend right now in footwear, and Emily is a huge fan.

She has been rocking a ton of different looks lately, featuring the western style shoe, from casual biker shorts to mini dresses.

The internet went crazy for a pair of black and silver cowboy boots she was wearing after she posted a cute video of herself dancing in them on Instagram.

In her post, she is wearing a Miaou Ginger Dress and ASOS black cowboy boots while laughing with her friend on the streets of NYC.

No matter how Ratajkowski styles them, the fashion icon always manages to make an outfit around a classic boot look amazing – especially while going through a breakup – she is absolutely glowing!

Emily Ratajkowski glowing after breakup

Fans and followers of Emrata’s have noticed an uptick in her social media use after her split with her now ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She has been posting about her new best-selling book release with friends, and of course, showing off her baby boy, Sylvester Apollo.

It seems like Emily is enjoying being single. However, it seems like her ex might be hoping for a rekindling.

According to Us Weekly, Sebastian Bear-McClard is not ready to let go of his marriage to his supermodel ex-wife and is hoping for a second chance.

But, it might be too late for him, considering Emrata might already be moving on to bigger and better things.

Emily has been spotted hanging out with Brad Pitt, one of the most eligible bachelors on the market. It must be her lucky cowboy boots!