Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a cozy fur coat amid rumors she’s dating Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her chic style in a suede and fur jacket while out in NYC amid Pete Davidson dating rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowksi is on fire right now, with a divorce from her cheating ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard behind her, a new podcast, and now a possible rebound with one of Hollywood’s most well-known lotharios. Basically, the girl is busier than ever.

The model was recently spotted in New York City, braving the cold, yet didn’t appear to look like a marshmallow the way most of us do in winter.

There was no puffy jacket in sight but a chic suede coat that tied at the waist and featured a huge collar full of white fur, with matching fur at the wrists.

The coat looked incredibly comfy as if you could throw it down in front of a fire and take a nap, but it didn’t lose any style points.

Being as fashion-forward as she is, Emily didn’t let it all go when it came to her footwear but kept it just as chic with a pair of cognac-colored, knee-high, crocodile leather boots and black tights.

She hid her eyes behind a pair of black sunglasses and left her brunette hair down as it blew in the chilly breeze.

Emily carried her phone with her, and with how her dating life is going at the moment, it will raise some questions about who she might be texting.

Emily Ratajkowski looked chic in a fur coat amid Pete Davidson dating rumors. Pic credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were spotted ‘holding hands’ in Brooklyn

The My Body author has sent the rumor mill into overdrive as Instagram account DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip, hinting that Emily and none other than Pete Davidson had been seen getting handsy in Brooklyn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pete has dated many eligible celebrities, including Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and Kaia Gerber. His most recent relationship was with The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for nine months.

According to DeuxMoi, a delectable Gossip Girl meets Daily Mail Instagram account, Pete and Emily were all over each other, and it was enough to draw attention.

Pic credit: @deuxmoi/Instagram

The anonymous source wrote in, “CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLLL.”

They continued, “his hands were alll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.”

While it all sounds intriguing, perhaps Emily is simply enjoying a rebound relationship, and who better than Pete Davidson?

Emily launched her podcast High Low with Emrata on November 1

The stunning model recently launched her podcast, High Low with EmRata, on November 1, and it features conversations that any woman might have with her best friend.

The highly relatable conversations are about anything and everything, from feminism to sex. Emily has so far interviewed Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper and model/Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox.

With Emily’s girlish yet raspy voice and confident and sarcastic demeanor, the episodes are like eating a box of delicious chocolates.

Every Tuesday, she interviews a guest, who could be a celebrity or just someone she admires. Every Thursday, she records a monologue episode in which she deeply delves into a topic that interests her.

A recent monologue episode featured Emily talking about the morality of filming people in public and how that has changed our society.