Emily Ratajkowski stuns braless in newspaper minidress

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a thigh-skimming minidress as she shouts out iconic designer Jean Paul Gaultier and gets her newspaper print on.

The supermodel has been making headlines for officially filing for divorce as she puts her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard behind her, and she hasn’t been hiding at home amid it all.

Emily updated her Instagram with a killer new look to kick off the week.

The Inamorata founder posed in a spaghetti strap and vintage JPG minidress that showed off her catwalk queen figure, sharing both black-and-white and color images and gaining over 180,000 likes in just two hours.

EmRata sizzled in her opening snap, one showing her walking in the low-cut dress that was formed of newspaper print fabrics. She added in a short black coat worn open while drawing attention to her toned legs and tiny waist.

Emily posed from a street and, in her second slide, while leaning against a black-painted lamp post. Here, the mom of one showed that she’d paired her dress with a snazzy and monochrome pair of heeled boots.

Also included in the gallery was trusty dog Colombo, with shots towards the end taking things indoors. In a caption, Emily wrote, “Galliano 📰 !!”

Emily Ratajkowski all quiet amid divorce filing

Emily has made no statement regarding her divorce. She and Sebastian tied the knot back in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Sylvester, in 2021.

Emily continues to include her son in Instagram and TikTok shares, but she has kept super quiet on custody or even her views regarding the split. That said, Page Six has reported that Sebastian was allegedly unfaithful.

Emily Ratajkowski talks cold hard cash

EmRata is regarded as an intellectual and a feminist, and she’s opened up on modeling and making sure she wins.

“I was only interested in the money that I could make. I knew that there was potentially other power with becoming famous or becoming an image of a beautiful woman and what that represented. I grew up in the early aughts, and I’d seen what powerful women looked like,” she told Interview Mag.

The swimwear designer, now running an empire via her 2017-founded Inamorata label, was largely speaking of her My Body book, released last year. “The act of writing the book has been an attempt at control, but ultimately, you have to release control in order to be happy and just to survive and exist in a meaningful way,” she continued.