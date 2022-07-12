Emily Ratajkowski stuns braless for Paris car ride

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a nude corset-like top as she goes braless during a Paris car ride.

The supermodel has proven a high-profile face at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, and it looks like she doesn’t need a runway to make a headline.

Emily Ratajkowski looks flawless while braless in a car

The Inamorata founder was likely headed to a buzzy event as she updated her Instagram last weekend.

EmRata, who attended the Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show alongside faces including Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, looked flawless as she posed all bee-stung pout from a vehicle and told fans she was “omw” – “on my way.”

Showing off her slender frame and ample assets, Emily wowed in the plunging and gauze-like top with thin spaghetti straps, going ruched at the bust and paneled below it for a structured finish.

Wearing her brunette locks down, the Versace ambassador posed amid dark car seats, then returned in video mode as she reached out to the camera and peeped a dark pair of pants.

Over 770,000 likes have been left.

Emily was quick to find herself likened to 41-year-old Balenciaga ambassador Kim as she recently rocked a pantaboots outfit with high heels – SKIMS founder Kim has worn the look through much of 2022 as she ushers in a new fashion era minus ex-husband Kanye West. Also attending the high-profile show was singer Dua Lipa – the British pop star joins EmRata as a Versace spokesperson.

The custom-made looks land on Emily’s doorstep, but the model herself prefers low-key and comfortable. Shortly before her Fashion Week appearances, she updated her Instagram while strolling Paris streets and in a braless minidress and sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski wears heels but loves sneakers

Speaking to Grazia of her latest Superga ambassador gig this year, the mom of one revealed: “They reached out, and I was super-excited about sticking to the DNA of the brand. They were like, “What are your crazy ideas?” But I just love the simple sneaker. I feel that’s what makes them unique, special and kind of outlandish.”

Ratajkowski also fronts haircare brand Kerastase, although she’s now best known for running her 2017-founded Inamorata clothing, swim, and lingerie line. Her Instagram updates also feature her motherhood – in 2021, the star welcomed her son Sylvester, who recently appeared in a “morning routine” video as his mother entertained him in a sweatshirt and underpants.

The video has now topped 9 million views.