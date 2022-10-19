Emily looked amazing in the outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski looked terrific this week when she was spotted outside her apartment.

The model, 31, looked incredible when she stepped out in a smart-casual look near her New York home.

Donning a pair of wide-legged black trousers, Emily paired her pants with a silky, long-sleeved off-white button-up shirt.

She added pointed black boots to the look and carried a black leather shoulder bag.

The busy star walked with her phone in her hand, as she wore her dark hair loose and parted in the middle and went for an all-natural look with neutral-toned makeup.

Emily also clutched a pair of black sunglasses and wore a simple silver choker to complete the look.

Emily wowed in the smart-casual ensemble. Pic credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a date with a mystery man

Emily has sparked a lot of rumors lately, thanks to her love life.

The Gone Girl actress split with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, three months ago.

The couple — who shares a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo — married in February 2018 after dating for only weeks and were together for just over four years before going their separate ways this July. Emily filed for divorce last month.

And just this week, Emily was spotted kissing a mystery man who looked suspiciously like DJ Orazio Rispo.

The pair enjoyed dinner together and were then pictured locking lips in the Big Apple as Emily wore an all-black outfit with red boots.

Emily has also been linked to actor Brad Pitt since her split.

The pair were reportedly introduced by a friend in the art world and enjoyed each other’s company on a few dates— but despite their attraction, a source added that “nothing serious was going on” with Emily and Brad, who is currently in the process of divorcing his second wife, Angelina Jolie.

“She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don’t see each other,” an insider told People.

Emily later opened up in an interview with Variety that she is enjoying dating after being “newly single for basically the first time in my life ever.”

“And I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” she added.