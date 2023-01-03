Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in a tiny bikini as she welcomes the new year in a tropical paradise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski always has her model prowess, whether she’s at a professional shoot or simply taking a selfie.

The 31-year-old stunner brought in the new year at a tropical destination, complete with a gorgeous beach and beautiful palms and scenery.

Naturally, she brought along some of her best looks to the winter vacay as well, including one tiny and colorful string bikini.

She shared a quick snap with her Instagram followers on Monday morning as she looked ready to hit the beach and soak up the sun.

The model looked makeup-free as she posed for the mirror pic, her dark locks framing her face as she gave the camera a pouty expression.

Behind her were potted plants that were bigger than she was, and just a peek of the beautiful blue sky she would enjoy.

She left no caption on the photo, simply letting the selfie speak for itself.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski promotes iNAMORATA swimwear brand

It’s no surprise that Emily rocks bikinis of all shapes and sizes, considering she has her very own clothing brand that largely focuses on swimwear.

Though the bikini in her latest snap has a pattern that doesn’t appear on her website, it would be no surprise if the tiny piece came from her own brand.

Emily is often a walking advertisement for her clothing brand, on and off the beach. Though they focus on swimwear, iNAMORATA also offers tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes, accessories, and lingerie for daily wear.

Emily was inspired by her early life in Encinitas, California, and used the beach town aesthetic to create her clothing items with her best friend, Kat Mendenhall.

Together, the two “dreamed up all the cool, streamlined pieces you can wear to the corner bodega and everywhere else in between. Rejecting the tired old myths about body image, INAMORATA WOMAN embraces the full spectrum of the female form–and makes her look damn good in the process.”

Emily Ratajkowski visits ‘heaven on earth’ in pink bikini

In November, Emily’s business page shared another tropical shoot where she modeled a bikini from iNAMORATA’s Mosaic collection.

The two-piece featured a strapless top and tiny string bottoms with a pink mosaic pattern on each piece.

The picture was simply captioned, “Heaven on earth,” and it’s a fitting description.

Though Emily spends most of her time living in New York, it’s clear the model is used to beach life and has a fondness for soaking up rays and enjoying her time in the warm and sunny weather.