Emily Ratajkowski took dog walking attire to the next level as she walked her pup, Columbo, in New York yesterday morning.

The model, author, and podcaster looked super cool, wearing a black crop top under a beige cargo shirt and a pair of low-slung black tailored pants with an irregular waistband.

The outfit showed off the flat, toned stomach that Emily is known for.

She slung an oversized burgundy leather jacket over her outfit to protect herself from the New York chill, accessorizing her look with sneakers, chunky gold jewelry, and a pair of black wraparound sunglasses.

Emily wore her long dark hair loose, letting it shine in the sun, and appeared to be wearing makeup despite it being early in the morning.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 31-year-old took a stroll with her gorgeous dog, a Husky German Shepherd.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a walk with her dog Colombo in New York. Pic credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski poses in her NY apartment

It’s clear Emily wanted her 29.8 million followers to see her fit, as she posted a video of herself on her Instagram Story.

She popped her hip and flicked her hair to each side and appeared to have added some gold chainlink earrings to her post-dog walk look.

Emily played the song Be Real by Kid Ink in the video and lip-synced along with the words “let’s just be real.” Shortly after, she posted a selfie from the back of a car, holding an iced coffee cup.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her latest fit to her followers. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily is rumored to be dating DJ Orazio Rispo again after seemingly splitting with comedian Eric Andre sometime after Valentine’s Day, as reported by US Magazine.

Emily Ratajkowski is the face of Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

When she’s not promoting her popular podcast, High Low with Emrata, Emily’s modeling career is still unstoppable.

She has recently starred in advertising campaigns for Versace, Tory Burch, and haircare brand Kérastase, appeared on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, walked in New York Fashion Week shows, and promoted her swimwear brand, Inamorata.

However, one of her biggest deals is with the Viktor & Rolf fragrance, Flowerbomb.

This week, the model shared the latest promo video for the perfume. She appears wearing multiple outfits by the fashion duo, including a crystalized bralette with a dramatic white tulle skirt.

The clip features a voiceover from Emily where she states, “The kind of woman who wears Flowerbomb is strong and confident in her femininity. Confidence is internal. You have to stop caring about what other people think and learn to like yourself.”

Sounds like Emily to us!