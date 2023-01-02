Emily Ratajkowski partied with pals in a tiny gold dress on New Year’s Eve. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Emily Ratajkowski wasn’t sitting on the couch and eating ice cream as she rang in 2023 but was out partying up a storm with pals and enjoying the last minutes of the year.

New Year’s Eve calls for lots of glitter and sparkle, and the My Body author did not disappoint as she sported a showstopping number while attending a party that appeared to have a gold theme.

Emily wore the tiniest gold dress that skimmed over her slim frame in the most flattering way as she danced the night away, looking as if all the stress of 2022 (including a scandalous separation from Sebastian Bear-McClard, who allegedly cheated on her) was gone.

The model posed on the beach with the dark expanse of the ocean behind her, looking over her shoulder in a flirty gesture. The angle of the camera was from down below, emphasizing her incredibly long legs that were fully visible under the super short dress.

Emily paired the slinky gold dress, which was backless, with matching strappy heels and held a drink in her hand, clearly enjoying her night. Her brunette hair fell down her shoulders behind her, looking messy yet glamorous at the same time.

The Inamorata founder posted a carousel of party shots, including pictures of her friends, the lit-up dance floor, and a video of herself dancing and shimmying around.

She simply captioned the series, “🎆2023🎆.”

Emily had quite the year, with many highs, including starting her own podcast, and several lows, including her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The brunette beauty has been linked to a string of potential suitors, including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, and artist Jack Greer. In October, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked.”

However, she claimed she learned to stop worrying about how her date perceived her and start thinking about what she did and didn’t like about them.

Emily is the host of her podcast, High Low with EmRata

While Emily’s love life is always of interest, she’s much more than who she’s dating, and this year has proved that.

She recently started her podcast called High Low with EmRata, and so far, it’s a huge success.

Her guests have included a diverse group of women, including Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, model Julia Fox, and Tik Tok star Drew Afualo.

Emily has a guest interview on Tuesdays, and on Thursdays, she has a monologue episode in which she talks about things that interest her, such as the recent episode, Ethical Non-Monogamy.