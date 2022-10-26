Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in a white cut-off tank top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her fantastic figure recently, revealing to her legion of fans that she’s apparently in Italy.

The My Body author shared a sizzling shot in which she went braless with a tiny white cut-off tank top that showed off her toned abs. She paired the look with some type of red bottoms, though they weren’t visible in the picture.

Her brunette hair was worn down, and she looked at the camera shyly, with just a simple gold necklace on for accessories.

She looked like any other tourist as she stood in front of one of Italy’s famous highway rest stops, Auto Grill, as the sun set in the background.

The surroundings didn’t exactly show Italy’s beautiful architecture or landscape, with nothing but the Auto Grill sign, a big metal fence, and a trashcan visible in the shot.

She didn’t explain why she was in the country famous for pasta and parmesan, simply putting an Italian flag emoji in her caption.

Emily had originally posted the picture to her Instagram Stories but later posted it to her page, writing in a comment, “Took it to the main bc of popular demand.”

One hilarious commenter wrote, “This restaurant has a Michelin star.”

The post received over 453k likes, including from socialite Paris Hilton.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily will launch her new podcast called High Low on November 1

Despite filing for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily’s career could not be bigger or brighter.

She has a podcast that will launch on November 1 called High Low, in which she will not only interview a variety of people but also share her thoughts on things like sex and feminism.

In her announcement of the new show, Emily declared Tuesdays as the day when she will interview all kinds of guests, from celebrities to people she admires. And on Thursdays, she will give a monologue episode in which she will talk about things of interest to her like politics or millennial issues.

For the announcement, she went topless under a black leather blazer and added bright red lipstick to complete the vixen look. She held her hand on one hip and a microphone in the other, looking as if she was ready to take over the world.

In a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview, Emily claimed she pitched the podcast as Call Her Daddy meets Fresh Air.

She told the publication, “I’m down to talk about sex, be a millennial or whatever, while also having—hopefully—the eloquence and interview style of Terry Gross.”