Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in skimpy leopard bikini for Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in a leopard print bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Emily Ratajkowski looked absolutely wild in a leopard print bikini on Tuesday as she advertised her swimwear line, Inamorata.

The stunning model showed off her enviable figure in a busty leopard print bikini top with matching string bottoms.

She was kneeling down and, in the short clip, lifted herself up onto her knees as she looked over her shoulder.

The bronzed beauty left her brunette hair cascading down her shoulders and went for a classic Victoria’s Secret bedhead look, with side bangs stylishly hanging in front of her eye.

Her makeup was super bronzed as well, emphasizing her cheekbones, and she wore a dark eyeshadow with a pink-nude lipstick, looking completely natural yet made up all at the same time.

In the carousel, Emily posted a close-up of the string bikini bottoms, as well as a couple more shots of herself in the swimsuit.

The top and bottoms can be found on the Inamorata website, including the Sereia Top for $130 and the Carlotta bottom for $105, both of which are seen on Emily in the picture.

The Inamorata Instagram shared a second photo of Emily in which she was seen in a matching leopard print sheer swimsuit cover-up.

Emily Ratajkowski may have come out as bisexual

After her split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, the My Body author made headlines for entirely different reasons as of late.

Though she’s never come out and officially claimed she is bisexual, Emily participated in a recent TikTok trend that has everyone wondering.

She recently posted a stitch with Shay Mitchell, who had responded to a video about owning a green couch. In the TikTok video, a user is seen asking, “If you identify as bisexual…do you own a green velvet couch?”

Shay showed off her couch, and Emily did the same.

However, Emily never talks in the video and simply gives a cheeky smile at the camera, so it’s up to viewers what they will interpret.

Emily claimed the #MeToo movement has not changed anything

The outspoken actress got everyone talking just days before after she posted a TikTok in which she claimed the #MeToo movement has not changed anything.

In the video posted on October 8, Emily said the movement has not changed things, and neither has cancel culture, but we simply have men who are now afraid of consequences.

Emily explained it in terms of why people teach their kids not to hit others. She claimed it shouldn’t be because they are afraid of getting in trouble but because they have empathy for other people.

She said that after the #MeToo movement, all we have now are “a lot of dudes who are, like, afraid of getting caught.”