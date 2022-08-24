Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in red hot string bikini

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her taut figure in a red hot bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski posed up a storm for a selfie in a fire engine red string bikini that left little to the imagination and showed off her famously toned physique.

The model took a selfie with her long, brunette hair cascading down her shoulders as she fixed the mirror with a smoldering stare.

She appeared to be wearing just a hint of makeup, with glossy lips and filled-in eyebrows, but it looked like Emily was going for a natural look that day.

The My Body author is looking better than ever despite her recent split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who is father to her one-year-old son Sylvester.

Perhaps the model is going through a revenge glow-up, although being that Emily is already stunning, there isn’t much room to go up, so it’s pretty hard to believe her husband allegedly cheated on her in the first place.

Clearly, though, she’s showing Sebastian what he’s missing, giving off major single and ready-to-mingle vibes.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a red string bikini as she trimmed her own bangs

Emily previously wore the red bikini in a Tik Tok video in which she tried to trim her bangs in a nail-biting video.

As pre-teens, and even as adults, we’re all told to never cut our own bangs, despite COVID-19 lockdowns pushing us over the edge. However, everything in life seems to come easily to beautiful models, and Emily’s bangs came out perfectly.

In the video, she said, “Okay, we are going to the beach,” most likely meaning her and her son Sylvester.

She claimed she wanted to make an extra layer in her hair and cut one piece off very bluntly before making a nervous gasp.

Later in the video, her son, whom she affectionately called Sly, appeared to toddle into the video, and Emily picked him up.

In the most adorable moment, Sly looked at the camera curiously as Emily said he didn’t want her to make the video without him.

Emily Ratajkowski splits from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who allegedly cheated on her

It was a sweetly intimate moment in her home that fans of the model don’t often get to see, and despite how happy it all appeared, the truth is, Emily is currently going through a divorce.

Though neither she nor Sebastian have come out and given confirmation of the split, sources have been speaking to media outlets all over the place. One such source told Page Six, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Despite the lack of confirmation, Emily did like several tweets that referenced the fact that her husband had indeed cheated on her.