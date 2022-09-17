Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in plunging animal print bikini

Emily Ratajkowski shows her bikini body in an animal garment. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

As the autumn season approaches, Emily Ratajkowski shows off her summer body as she clings to the vacation-filled season.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie in an animal print bikini.

Emily wore an Inamorata bikini from her successful swimwear line, which has had popularity with celebrities and influencers.

The latest share featured a cheetah bikini with stringy straps, which fell on each side of her shoulders. She tilted her head slightly, showing half of her face with the other side covered with her phone.

An anonymous helper appeared at the side of the frame gesturing toward the Blurred Lines video vixen, emphasizing the shot.

Emily posed indoors in a light apartment with houseplants, mirrors, and plush furniture in the background. Sun poured in from the window and highlighted Emily’s toned physique.

Emily Ratajkowski gets wild in a cheetah bikini selfie

She tagged her swimwear line in cursive font over the photo, proving that the best promotion for her brand could be free using her own social media and model body.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

The share comes just one week after the model filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily has been wearing a brave face by walking and attending New York Fashion Week shows.

Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard

News of Sebastian Bear-McClard allegedly cheating on the gorgeous model Emily Ratajkowski sent shockwaves through the internet.

Emily and Sebastian got married in 2018, and she announced her pregnancy in 2020. The young couple welcomed a son in 2021, but the honeymoon didn’t last long.

Just one year after Emily gave birth to her first child with Sebastian, Sylvester Apollo Bear, there were rumors of trouble in paradise. A source told Page Six, “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

In late July, Emily “liked” tweets dragging Sebastian for cheating on her, seemingly confirming the rumors.

Last month Emily was photographed moving out of the home the couple shared with their child.

Emily took the next step in the divorce process last week when she officially filed for divorce. According to Us Magazine, the divorce is contested, which means the two are not in agreement. To make matters worse, Emily and Sebastian are reportedly not speaking, communicating only through their nanny.

Hopefully, the two work everything out amicably for the sake of their young son.