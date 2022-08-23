Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in a red string bikini top for selfies with her son 

Emily Ratajkowski, in a red bikini, is on mommy duty as she poses with her son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski showed her allegedly cheating husband what he missed out on as she posed in a red bikini top with their shared son.

The model, 31, proved that red was her color as she puckered her famous pout in a bathroom with her son.

Her son sported a diaper as the mother-of-one held him in one hand and adjusted her hair with the other.

She shared a series of four photos on her social media, and she looked gorgeous in each.

She paired the red swimsuit with gold jewelry, including two necklaces and an index finger ring.

Emily sported her signature brown locks in a center part with loose natural waves.

She added a red heart to the bottom right-hand corner, indicating her love for her son and matching her bikini top.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski deals with cheating rumors from husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard

Many people were shocked to learn that Sebastian Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on beautiful model Emily nearly one year after she gave birth to their son Sylvester.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily has yet to address the rumors that “gross” Sebastian was a serial cheater, sliding into women’s DMs on social media. Emily has, however, liked tweets against her cheating baby daddy, suggesting the rumors were true.

The My Body author married the producer in 2018, and last year, they welcomed their son, Sylvester.

Emily can still bring home the bacon without her estranged husband, though. As a famous model with a well-known body, Emily seemed like the perfect match to run a swimwear line.

She did just that, launching Inamorata Swim.

Emily Ratajkowski has a successful swimwear line

Like fellow model Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C, Emily has a swimwear line of her own. Emily models her designs, showing that the best advertisement is her body.

The bikini line receives celebrity endorsements, including Dua Lipa, who mixed and matched designs during her birthday week. Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Sofia Richie have all shown endorsement for the line in the form of bikini selfies featuring the garments.

The line, which Emily started in 2017, was inspired by her real life, including bikinis and burritos.

She told Vogue, “I grew up in San Diego, and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach.”

She added, “When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I’d put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day.”

That sounds like quite a life to live.