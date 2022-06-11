Emily Ratajkowski sips iced coffee in a white crop top and matching pants

Emily Ratajkowski posed in a white crop top and matching pants in her closet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her washboard abs in her all-white closet as she sipped on a beverage and took a selfie for Instagram Stories.

The My Body author wore white flared sweatpants, a matching crop top, a white jacket, and white sneakers while holding up what looked like an iced coffee. She wore her hair down in her signature middle part.

The model struck a pose in what is a dream closet for many people, most likely filled with all kinds of bikinis and mini-dresses.

In the next slide, Emily wore the same outfit, but with a close-up of her face, in which her makeup and jewelry were visible.

Sitting in a car, she wore a diamond, white and yellow necklace and a ring, while her lips were quite noticeable in an orange-pink color.

The model, actress, and author loves to show off her abs, and who wouldn’t with such an enviable physique? She frequently shows off her taut body in bikinis and crop tops on Instagram, giving her over 29 million Instagram followers a treat.

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a white crop top and matching pants. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Just a few days ago, Emily posted a series of pictures of herself in a barely-there animal print bikini with strings that tied around the stomach. She held a cocktail while standing in front of a beach with white sand and palm trees while celebrating her birthday in Mexico.

Emily Ratajkowski takes a selfie in a car wearing a white crop top. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

The bikini was from Emily’s own swimwear line, Inamorata Woman, which is followed on Instagram by celebrities like Bachelor alums Tayshia Adams, and Joelle Fletcher, as well as former Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk.

Emily captioned the bikini shot, “Burnt n happy birthday girl.”

Emily is the author of NYT Bestseller My Body

While Emily is mostly known for her bikini shots and showing off her body, she is intelligent as well.

In her book, My Body, Emily writes about her time in the industry, making surprising revelations about her experiences and giving deep insight into the inequality in her world.

In the book, she wrote, “In my early twenties, it had never occurred to me that the women who gained their power from beauty were indebted to the men whose desire granted them that power in the first place.”

Continuing on, she wrote about the “limited power” women experience in her career, saying, “Those men were the ones in control, not the women the world fawned over. Facing the reality of the dynamics at play would have meant admitting how limited my power really was—how limited any woman’s power is when she survives and even succeeds in the world as a thing to be looked at.”