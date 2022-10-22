Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a plunging red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski sent temperatures soaring, despite the time of year, as she sizzled in a bright red ensemble that surely drew attention.

The My Body author sat on a couch shaped like a pair of red lips and wore a bright red dress that showed off her incredibly bronzed, toned legs as she sat.

The sexy ensemble was cinched in at the waist with a tie and featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves. She paired the daring look with a pair of red strappy heels and lounged on the couch in various positions.

Emily kept her hair and makeup surprisingly simple, leaving her brunette tresses down, and wearing peachy lip gloss.

The photos were taken at the Kerastase Pop Party, which was held at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France.

Emily is clearly having a comeback moment after filing for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard recently, who was accused of cheating on her.

Emily Ratajkowski shot back at a TikTok user saying she’s a fake feminist

The model has been a breath of fresh air lately, especially on TikTok where she frequently shares her opinions without any shame.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent video, Emily replied to a user who accused her of fake feminism after she appeared in the Blurred Lines music video with Robin Thicke.

Emily shot back, writing in the caption, “READ MY BOOK and stop telling women theyre fake feminists ITS INSANE.”

In the video, she mouthed the words to the Lana Del Rey song Ride, with the lyrics singing, “I’m tired of feeling like I’m f****ing crazy,” as she threw her head around out the window.

@emrata Replying to @bigredavocado READ MY BOOK and stop telling women theyre fake feminists ITS INSANE ♬ original sound – Olivia💕

Emily will be launching her new podcast on November 1 called High Low

For fans of Emily’s TikTok page, she will be launching a new podcast called High Low on November 1.

She made the announcement via Instagram in which she went topless with a black leather blazer on top, and bright red lipstick on her lips. She held a microphone as she looked confidently at the camera with a hand on her hip.

In her caption, she revealed that her podcast will feature a special guest every Tuesday, which would be “celebrities, incredible authors, close friends,” and people she admires.

On Thursdays, she will do a monologue episode in which she will pick a theme or question she’s interested in and talk about it.

Emily is single and feeling all the emotions

Emily is well and truly in a new era after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard and talked a bit about it in her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Though she didn’t go into detail about the split in order to respect her son’s privacy, she did say, “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”