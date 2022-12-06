Emily Ratajkowski is a stunning beauty as she struts into a Manhattan building to film her new podcast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/starmaxinc.com

Emily Ratajkowski showed that every day is a fashion show as the stunning model strutted into a Manhattan building wearing head-to-toe leather.

Photographers caught Emily en route to her recording session for her podcast High Low with EmRata, with a phone in hand and a wrap scarf around her neck.

Emily recently launched the podcast last month and has committed to a rigorous recording schedule while managing mommy duty and going on dates with Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson.

Emily reposted the paparazzi shots on her Instagram Stories as she was apparently a fan of the pictures.

Emily’s post also gave the images more exposure because she has amassed 29.6 million followers on the platform, with many eager to see her latest looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore a brown leather jacket, perfect for the Autumn season, which ends in a few weeks.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns with head-to-toe leather in Manhattan

Emily’s cropped motor jacket looked re-worn as it was perhaps a vintage piece and showed Emily’s killed abs.

Emily paired the brown leather jacket with high-waisted leather pants that fit her perfectly and demonstrated her ability to continuously serve looks. The black pants had two pockets on the front and a straight leg.

Emily completed the look with more leather, choosing brown lace-up boots with pointy toes.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily’s face looked natural, with her plump pout and brown eyes sparkling. She held her phone, looking determined on her way to work.

The Blurred Lines star wore the voluminous side bangs she debuted last month, which suited her well.

Emily Ratajkowski’s new podcast, High Low with EmRata

Emily Ratajkowski hit the ground running with her new podcast, High Low. The podcast planned to be delightfully random, mixing intellectualism, pop culture, and dating advice to create a blend that reflected Emily’s unique personality.

She started the podcast in November and has talked about plastic surgery, feminism, sex, and dating.

Emily has also featured some awesome guests so far, including Ziwe, Mia Khalifa, and Julia Fox.

Although Emily has only done ten episodes so far, the podcast has shown great promise, making headlines and garnering attention.

With the podcast, modeling, and bestselling book, it has appeared that Emily can do anything, and she can do it well.

Kicking Sebastian Bear-McClard to the curb may have been the best thing Emily has done because she has been glowing and thriving ever since