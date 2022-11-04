Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW presentation and pop-up Shop in September 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski sent a clear message on TikTok in a video she posted this week.

The model and author filmed herself sitting on a table wearing a black long-sleeve top and tiny shorts with leather over-the-knee boots, showing off her long legs.

Her long dark hair was down, and she wore bright red lipstick to make a statement as she lip-synced the lyrics to the Southstar track, Miss You.

She mouthed along to the words, “I don’t ever wanna see you and I never wanna meet you again.”

Her video is possibly aimed at her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McLard, who she split from earlier this year after he was rumored to have cheated on her.

However, in October, the Daily Mail published photos of Emily kissing her new love interest, 35-year-old DJ Orazio Rispo.

Emily Ratajkowski launches her podcast

This week, Emily released the first episode of her much-anticipated podcast, High Low with Emrata.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily aims to cover subjects including feminism, politics, sex, and relationships in the weekly podcast, with two new episodes released each Tuesday and Thursday.

For her first guest, Emily invited fellow podcaster Alex Cooper to join her in conversation. Alex hosts the super popular Call Her Daddy show.

Emily excitedly shared a teaser trailer for her show. She urged her 29.5 million Instagram followers to listen to the episode, saying in the caption, “The first episode of my podcast High Low w/ Emrata is here! Link in bio to listen.”

Emily Ratajkowski wears cheeky chaps for Halloween

For Halloween, Emily got cheeky in a revealing pair of fringed chaps as she dressed as a sexy cowgirl.

The 31-year-old mom of one looked amazing as she strutted down the street and showed off her curves in tiny black underwear, a black crop top, and a black cowboy hat.

The funny video showed Emily and her friend dressed up as Bad Bunny, skipping down the street, clearly having a good time! Emily captioned the photo, “Hardcore girls,” referring to the Mean Girls quote about girls who dress in underwear at Halloween.

She later defended her right to dress sexy on Instagram in a story where she wrote, “Yes, I am a mother. Yes, I also wore *ssless chaps this weekend. Yes, I’m launching my podcast. All of these things happen simultaneously.”