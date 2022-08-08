Emily Ratajkowski shows off tiny waist amid divorce rumors

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her tiny waist amid divorce rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her tiny waist on Sunday, looking thinner than ever as she deals with the fall-out from divorce rumors that are circulating.

The My Body author wore tight black yoga pants, rolled down at the waist with a grey crop top and matching gray cardigan.

She wore her hair up in a bun with two strands hanging over her face as she took a selfie in the mirror for her Instagram Stories.

Emily was unable to raise a smile for the picture, which is not surprising considering she has split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, though neither has officially confirmed it.

The pair share son Sylvester, whom they welcomed in 2021. They married in a courthouse wedding in February 2018 after just weeks of dating, though they had known each other for years before that.

Emily reportedly decided to initiate the separation after Sebastian cheated on her, though the couple has not confirmed those rumors.

Emily Ratajkowski has been dealing with cheating rumors amid split from husband

It’s the first time Emily has been on Instagram in quite a while, perhaps taking some time for herself out of the public eye.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

In mid-July, a source told Page Six that Sebastian had cheated on the model, saying, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Just weeks later, Sebastian has not given up on the relationship, though it appears Emily unsurprisingly has.

The friend told the outlet that their friends were really sad to see it end, as they were such a beautiful couple together. They said, however, “the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings. I don’t know what the truth is about Sebastian’s behavior, and I’m not defending him, but I know they’re both reeling. It’s so sad.”

Sebastian Bear-McClard was seen picking up party supplies with friends

It seems as if Sebastian is not sitting in bed eating ice cream and watching Sleepless in Seattle, though, as he was recently spotted getting ready for a party with friends.

On August 7, a source told Us Weekly that he was in East Hampton, New York, with his friends picking up party supplies. They claimed Sebastian was “happy” and “laughing,” and “He didn’t appear to be bothered at all by the drama in his life.”

Despite all the drama, it’s likely Emily is busy with her son Sylvester and putting all her focus on being a good mom.