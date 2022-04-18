Emily Ratajkowski shows off some major skin while dressing in lingerie and bunny ears

Emily Ratajkowski rang in Easter, rocking a super sexy ensemble that included revealing lingerie and bunny ears. ©ImageCollect.com/LJFotos/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski rang in Easter Sunday with a bang!

The 30-year-old model and mother to son Sylvester, who recently turned one, shared a super sexy snap to celebrate the holiday.

The beauty donned some black rabbit ears on her blonde-and-pink-tipped hair, made super snazzy with some crystal embellishments.

Emily rocked some bedazzled bunny ears and skimpy lingerie to nail her Easter look

Some pastel balloons adorned the backdrop, with the party items crowding a corner of the shot as they clustered in a bunch in front of a red curtain.

A hilarious and somewhat unnerving giant Easter bunny-outfitted person sat under the balloon canopy, looking disheveled and sketchy with its wrists shackled up in chains.

Despite the odd background, Emily still managed to steal the spotlight, dominating the frame in a skimpy lingerie ensemble, a look the model is familiar with rocking as she often posts risque snaps to her social media page.

Emily kept her bra on the simpler side, wearing an off-white bralette-style piece for her top half while choosing some more revealing material for her bottom half.



A barrel-shaped mini corset hung loosely around her belly, resting just above the hips while stocking clips dangled seductively across her thighs.

Posing for a side-view, Emily showed off her toned behind under the hanging clip strings while some light pink stockings could be seen hugging her legs.

Emily recently showed off her rear for her clothing brand

Not one to shy away from showing off her hot figure online, Emily recently got fans all hot and bothered when she posed in a sexy mini-dress for her brand Inamorata Woman.

Showing just her bum and sexy upper legs, the shot got a lot of positive attention from fans.

“Looks delicious em….” penned one person, while others chimed in saying, “What a view,” “Nice view!” and “Want❤️.”



The model also recently shocked the world when she showed up at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party in March wearing a rigid, orange top made from what appeared to be shiny blocks of hard material, her chest area on nearly-full display as her skin shone through a massive center cut-out.

She paired the flashy top with a lengthy, black, sparkly maxi skirt for a look that truly wowed the crowd.

Emily currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their son.