Emily Ratajkowski shows off sensational figure in crop top amid divorce rumors

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a dark orange crop top for NYC stroll. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City on Monday to show off her sculpted waist in a crop top.

The I Feel Pretty star walked her dog, looking downcast amid divorce rumors as she strolled down the street.

She wore a dark orange, ribbed crop top, letting it all hang out with no bra and an oversized pair of blue jeans that emphasized how small her waist actually is.

She paired the look with white sneakers and black sunglasses and left her brunette hair down.

Emily has been dealing with cheating rumors lately, with divorce rumors constantly surrounding her and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The pair married in February 2018 after just a couple of weeks of dating, though they had been friends for years first, and they share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester.

Emily Ratajkowski has been quiet on Instagram recently

Emily has been pretty quiet on Instagram recently, only sharing a mirror selfie yesterday in which she wore a sexy gray crop top with a matching cardigan and rolled-down yoga pants.

Rumors of Sebastian’s infidelity began in July, with a source revealing, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Despite his supposed cheating, another source told Page Six that he’s been begging Emily for another chance. They said, “Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance. That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered, even more, s**t he did behind her back.”

Emily’s husband allegedly cheated on her multiple times

The founder of swimwear line Inamorata shouldn’t have any problems finding a new man if that is what she even wants.

In a video posted to Instagram on May 16, she looked like a dream wife and mom as she stood in white underwear and a white cropped sweater as she danced around next to her son on his changing table. She captioned the adorable clip, “morning routine.”

She later posted a picture of her laying naked on a rug in her house while next to her dog who hilariously looked as if he was smiling too. She captioned the shot, “baby boy bumbi,” and it garnered over 2 million likes, including some from famous faces.

Emily received support from Kourtney Kardashian, Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter, and Bachelor Nation alum Rachael Kirkconnell.