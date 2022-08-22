Emily Ratajkowski shows off legs in bike shorts and cowboy boots for NYC stroll

Emily Ratajkowski is turning up the heat in NYC in bike shorts and cowboy boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her long legs in bike shorts and cowboy boots while taking out baby Sylvester Apollo for a midday stroll in New York City.

Model and mother Emily Ratajkowski looked casual yet trendy in an oversized brown T-shirt with cropped white biker shorts.

She paired her outfit with her favorite footwear as of late: cowboy boots.

Ratajkowski has been spotted in this black pair of cowboy boots all summer and has looked great while doing!

Cowboy boots are a huge trend right now. According to Vogue, a western-style cowboy boot is becoming a staple shoe wear option for boho fashionistas everywhere.

Although cowboy boots have been worn in the past with daisy dukes, today they are being paired with sun dresses, maxi skirts, and in Emily Ratajkowski’s case, casual biker shorts.

Emily Ratajkowski heads out for a walk with her son wearing biker shorts and cowboy boots. Pic credit: Splash News

Where to get Emily Ratajkowski’s iconic cowboy boots

Wondering where to buy Emily Ratajkowski’s iconic cowboy boots? These black boots with silver detailing are actually from ASOS.

They are from the ASOS design collection and are called the Andi Flat Western Boots in black. These iconic cowboy boots are available now on the ASOS website for only $70.

Although this particular model’s off-duty look is super casual, Emily Ratajkowski showed off this pair of boots with a cute sundress as well.

On her Instagram, she posted a video of her and her friend dancing to a popular TikTok song. She is wearing a fabulous mini sun dress from the french clothing brand Miaou. It features a unique paisley pattern and fits her outfit perfectly.

This dress is called the Ginger Dress in the design Periwinkle Paisley with a price tag of $295.

Fans of Emrata have taken to her Instagram comments to let her know they love her new single hot momma era.

Newly single Emily Ratajkowski focuses on her son and new romance

After cheating scandals circulating about her now ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, it seems that Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying the single life.

Ratajkowski is focusing on the more essential things in life, like her career and baby Sylvester Apollo. She has been super active on social media, showing off her incredible fashion collabs, her New York Times Best-selling book MY BODY, and her morning routines with her son.

However, rumor has it she has been seen around town with one of the world’s most eligible bachelors: Brad Pitt. Earlier this month, Deux Moi claimed the pair has been spotted on a romantic dinner date in Paris.