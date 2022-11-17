Emily Ratajkowski wore a plunging white button-down shirt for the Belvedere Vodka party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Now that Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted out and about with Pete Davidson on more than one occasion, fans are starting to believe they have a true blossoming relationship.

The gorgeous model and actress never fails when it comes to dressing up in some of the most fabulous outfits ever, and she just proved that once again.

Whether she’s making playful videos for TikTok and other social media platforms, walking down runways for elite designers, or going on dates with Pete, Emily looks like a star.

The latest outfit she was spotted in left a little to the imagination on her upper half while still providing a classy and chic look overall.

Emily certainly knows how to accessorize what she wears with the right shoes, bags, jewelry, and more.

She’s also been very open about the swimwear line she launched called Inamorata with some very sultry pictures for her millions of Instagram followers to see.

Emily Ratajskowski looks daring in black

After being spotted with Pete, Emily strutted her way through New York City wearing a black outfit that made her look divine. The long-sleeved crop top she wore had a cutout design in the front to show off a few inches of skin around her rib cage and stomach.

It had a low-cut V-neck that let her admirers to catch a glimpse of her chest. The belt portion of the crop top was clasped together with a gold pendant, right above her belly button.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in black in New York. Pic credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

She wore a black skirt with shiny black boots that went up to her knees. The boots had heels in the back that helped her legs look longer and leaner. In her hands, she held a small black purse with a gold handle, her iPhone, and a pair of black sunglasses. She was seen wearing a pair of gold earrings and white AirPods as well.

Emily Ratajskowski represents Inamorata well

Emily posed for a stunning bikini shot to represent the swimwear brand she owns and operates called Inamorata. She sat up on a blanket on a beach full of sand wearing a bright red two-piece bikini.

The top of the bikini was designed with cups that were covered in ruched material with thick straps. The bikini bottoms perfectly matched the top in terms of color and material.

They also had thick straps that laid over her hips. The way Emily posed gave her a chance to show off her flat stomach, toned arms, and sleek legs. She wore her hair down in an untamed and slightly messy style that still looked incredible.