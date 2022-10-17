Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in tiger stripes for the SNL after-party in NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Emily Ratajkowski may be starting some new trends after she went wild in stripes for a night on the town.

The My Body author stepped out in New York City over the weekend as she attended the Saturday Night Live after-party at STK.

She showed off her toned abs and hips in an extremely low-rise tiger-striped skirt, and while it went all the way to her knees, it showed some major skin on top.

Emily is clearly showing Gen Z that she can rock the 90s low-rise trend once again, and though leopard print is more popular as of late, she went for the more daring print.

On top, she wore a brown blouse that she styled in her own unique way. She left it completely unbuttoned and tied the bottom together to make a crop top, while it also featured long sleeves.

She accessorized with knee-high black leather boots and wore the mini Louis Vuitton Damier purse on her shoulder.

While Emily has been rocking bangs recently, she parted them in the middle and left her brunette hair falling down her shoulders.

Her makeup had a bronzed glow, with a slightly peachy blush and orange-red lipstick.

Emily was not alone for the girl’s night out, as she was joined by her pals Kat Mendenhall and Zine Fumudoh.

Emily Ratajkowski wore pink lingerie under a sheer dress for W Magazine party

Emily has been enjoying some nights out lately after filing for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She recently attended a party hosted by W Magazine Editor-in-chief Sara Moonves, where she left little to the imagination in a completely see-through, mesh dress that went down to the floor and featured long sleeves.

Underneath, she wore a pink, satin matching bra and underwear set, with the whole outfit looking mermaid-inspired.

Emily paired the look with silver strappy heels and red eyeshadow that formed a cat eye.

She posted a video from the bash where she was seen shaking her hips and dancing with a friend while sitting down for dinner. She also showed herself in a mirror selfie while getting dressed at home, with the whole video set to the Nicki Minaj song Likkle Miss.

Emily recently announced the start of her new podcast, High Low

Emily recently announced the beginning of her new podcast, High Low.

The first episode will premiere November 1 and will feature “an intimate conversation with a special guest, including celebrities, incredible authors, close friends” and people she admires every Tuesday.

Thursdays will be a “monologue episode” where she’ll “pick a theme or a question” she’s interested in and talk about it.