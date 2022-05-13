Emily Ratajkowski shows off her ample assets in strapless red mini-dress

Emily Ratajkowski stunned Instagram followers in a red, strapless mini-dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski showed her Instagram followers a thing or two about how to look good, posting a Story featuring herself in a red, strapless dress.

The brunette model showed off her incredibly toned figure in the red ensemble, featuring red sparkles and a cinched-in waist that accentuated her curves.

Emily wore a red, strapless mini-dress to the Michael Kors x Ellesse party

She wore her locks in her signature middle part, and loose waves, as she stared out into a sunset from what appeared to be a balcony.

Emily later wore the dress to the Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration party in NYC, and shared pics of herself with pals at the show to her Stories as well.

The event took place at the Rainbow Room in Midtown, and Emily was papped coming and going. She attended the party along with a host of other celebrities, including Bachelor Nation’s Tayshia Adams.

Emily showed she was a lady in red for the day, proving why she is the face of Michael Kors X Ellesse collection.

Emily showed her fashion knowledge by attending the Met Gala in Versace

The Inamorata brand designer is no stranger to the world of fashion, having recently attended the Met Gala in an Atelier Versace gown, circa 1992, in an ode to the theme of the night, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

In one photo from the night, she let followers know how grateful she was to be part of the whole night, writing in her caption, “A huge thank you to the entire @versace team for finding this dream Gilded Glamour look from their archive and to @donatella_versace for having me. Grazie! I am so grateful! It was an honor to wear these iconic and beautiful pieces.”

Emily showed off her curves in an olive green mini-dress

In another recent Instagram pic, just after the Met Gala, Emily can be seen staring at the camera with a sultry look on her face, and wearing a super short, tight, olive green dress.

The dress featured a corset-type pattern, and pushed up her boobs, giving Emily the appearance of some major curves. She wore her hair up in a high bun with two strands falling down in front of her face.

She simply captioned the pic, “After.”

Emily wrote about her experiences in the modeling industry in her book My Body

The model found fame in Robin Thicke’s 2013 music video for his hit song Blurred Lines, after she was seen dancing around naked.

Emily later wrote about her experiences in the industry in her book, My Body, which was published in October 2021. Not only does she write about the things that happened to her, but she writes about her life in an incredibly intelligent way.

It was surprising to many of her fans who didn’t necessarily think there was much to her except for her looks, and that’s exactly what she talks about in the book.

She wrote, “I wonder how many women you’ve disregarded in your life, written off, because you assumed they had nothing to offer beyond the way they looked. How quickly they learned that the stuff in their heads was of less value than the shape of their bodies. I bet they were all smarter than you.”