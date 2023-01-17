Emily Ratajkowski posed for a black and white beauty shot, tagging the CEO of Kerastase hair care. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski is so busy with her podcast, book, and swimwear line that sometimes it’s easy to forget she’s actually a model with a thriving career and stunning photos.

While she doesn’t share her professional photos on social media very often, the brunette beauty recently posted a black and white shot that showed off her natural beauty.

Emily appeared to be wearing nothing but a white sheet to cover her modesty as she slightly hunched in and kept her arms over herself in an unsure posture.

Despite her shy body language, there was no shortage of confidence on her face as the model looked at the camera with a sultry gaze. Her dark hair blew back with a fan looking incredibly voluminous like she was on the Victoria’s Secret runway, adding to the sexiness of the professional picture.

Emily kept her makeup somewhat natural, though she added quite a bit of mascara to her famously beautiful eyes that made them stand out even more, while the rest of her makeup was kept very simple.

She tagged photographers Inez & Vinoodh, and Rosa Carrico, the CEO of Kerastase hair products, of which Emily is an ambassador.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski recently appeared in the Symbiose by Kerastase promo

Emily recently appeared in an ad for Kerastase hair care in which she was seen in black and white once again as she danced around with other models in a black one-piece ensemble and looked up at the camera.

The promotion was for the new Symbiose by Kerastase range, which is a luxury line of shampoos, conditioners, and serums made for dandruff. While dandruff products tend to have a chemical, somewhat boring feel to them, the new line appears to fix that exact problem.

The line has two separate ranges within it, one for an oily, sensitive scalp and the other for a dry scalp.

Both feature the Micro-Peeling Cellulaire, Bain Crème Anti-Pelliculaire, and the Sérum Cellulaire Nuit Anti-Pelliculaire Intensif, with the difference being the Masque Revitalisant Essentiel being made for an oily, sensitive scalp, and the Fondant Apaisant Essentiel being for a dry scalp.

For those who aren’t really sure what their exact hair care routine should be, the Kerastase website has a diagnostic test to help find a routine that suits their personal needs.

Emily is the founder of swimwear brand Inamorata

When she’s not busy pushing forward in her modeling career, Emily is busy with her swimwear line, Inamorata. She frequently models bikinis for the brand herself because who better to do that than the owner of the company with a body to die for?

Currently, the website has its winter sale going on, with pretty much all swimwear discounted.

In a recent short clip, Emily was seen in the Las Olas Top in leopard print, which is currently on sale for $56 after being marked down from $75. Her matching Neptune Bottoms in leopard print were also discounted from $75 to $56.

With a winter sale come new pieces, which we’ll hopefully see in the spring. Emily teased a possible new collection on January 5 when she stood in front of the ocean in a leopard print pattern not yet seen on the site.

She teased in the caption, “2023 newness. Coming soon.”