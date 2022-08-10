Emily Ratajkowski shows ex what he’s missing in thigh-skimming LBD

Emily Ratajkowski showed her figure in a thigh-skimming LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Emily Ratajkowski is an absolute queen as she moves on to the next phase of her life after splitting from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McCall.

The My Body author isn’t immune to the good old show him what he’s missing trope that many people play after a partner breaks up with or cheats on them.

Emily showed off her stunning figure in a tight, thing-skimming little black dress on Tuesday as she posed in what appeared to be a marble bathroom.

Her dress was an extremely simple style, though it still hugged her physique in all the right places, and was incredibly short, showing off her long, lean legs.

It appeared Emily had added some extensions to her hair, as her usual length was much longer, with her brunette tresses cascading way down her body.

She failed to raise a smile, looking at the camera with a serious expression on her face that had a natural makeup look.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a similar LBD in Paris along with topless photos

It’s a similar little black dress to one Emily wore in Paris at the beginning of July, though that one featured a halter neck, and she wore no bra with it.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

She paired that dress with casual white sneakers and black sunglasses, letting her brown hair blow back in the breeze.

Emily shared the look in a carousel of racy pictures in which she was fully nude, cupping he breasts as she sat in front of an open window.

Perhaps there was something in the air in Paris that made the model feel a bit more free than usual because she had no problem showing off her toned figure.

Also in the Instagram carousel were video clips of Emily walking toward the camera in the dress and one in which she approaches a bridge, pulling down her dress, with her peachy derriere on display.

Emily has been dealing with rumors of her husband’s infidelity

The I Feel Pretty star was clearly trying to show her husband Sebastian what he’s missing out on after his rumored infidelity.

A source told Page Six, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Another source told the outlet that Sebastian is begging for his wife to take him back, unsurprisingly, and she’s just not having it.

“Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” they said. “That’s not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more s**t he did behind her back.”

Even more eyebrow-raising? Page Six also reports that Sebastian has been fired from a company he himself co-founded due to “complaints about his behavior.”