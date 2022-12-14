Emily Ratajkowski unveiled part of her stunning photoshoot for the 2023 Pirelli Calendar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning in lingerie as she announced that she will be featured in the 2023 Pirelli Calendar.

The car manufacturing company, Pirelli, produces the Pirelli Calendar annually, featuring different models each year.

For 2023, the company chose Ratajkowski as one of the models to appear in the limited edition calendar. A limited number of copies are printed and, instead of being sold, are given as complimentary gifts to Pirelli customers and celebrities.

While announcing the exciting news, Ratajkowski explained that she can’t remember when she even first started dreaming of being in a Pirelli Calendar. However, she had believed it was an unattainable fantasy.

She explained that the history of the Pirelli Calendar had always resonated with her because she wanted to model it in a way that reflected art. Ratajkowski was ecstatic to get the opportunity to be her photographer, Emma Summerton’s, muse.

She paired the announcement with several peeks at the stunning photoshoot she partook in for the calendar. She also expressed many thanks to the whole team at Pirelli and called being on set “a truly extraordinary experience.”

In her montage of the shoot, she included that the inspiration for it was a quote from John Berger. The quote slams men for objectifying women, but then calls them vain when they look in a mirror or admire themselves.

Emily Ratajkowski shared Pirelli 2023 photos

To bring Berger’s quote to life, Ratajkowski posed for the photoshoot with a mirror in her hand. In the first photo, both Ratajkowski and her reflection in the mirror were caught perfectly.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski donned a breathtaking and intricate lingerie ensemble. She wore black bottoms paired with thigh-high black stockings and black heels.

Ratajkowski paired her bottoms and stockings with a ruffled, cropped black corset that showed off her midriff. The top featured a plunging neckline, a large bow on the torso, and black ruffled bell sleeves.

She also wore a ruffled collar around her neck, as well as an abstract oblong black hat on her head. Ratajkowski posed in a bedroom set for the photos.

In most photos, she posed by the bed, while in others she posed against a window with light pouring through the blinds. A single suitcase could be seen resting on the floor near her in several shots.

She revealed that the specific photoshoot she shared was from the calendar month of June and was titled, The Writer.

Ratajkowski founded her own clothing brand Inamorata

While Ratajkowski is most well-known for her modeling and partnerships with brands, she also boasts her own clothing brand. Ratajkowski launched Inamorata back in 2017 with her bestfriend Kat Mendenhall.

The brand initially started as a swimwear line designed by the model. However, over the years, it has grown to encompass everything from swimwear to crop tops to little black dresses.

Ratajkowski also indicated that one of the company’s goals is to provide clothing that works for the varying shapes and forms of every woman. She stated of her clothing line, “It’s not about the body–it’s about the confidence, it’s about self-love.”

In addition to consistently debuting new pieces and categories, Ratajkowski also occasionally models Inamorata pieces to further promote them. She recently stunned fans when she modeled the company’s popular leopard print bikini.

Additionally, Inamorata’s Instagram page often features collections of photos with different-sized models modeling the same collection, thus, proving that the brand does cater to all body types.

With fashionable styles and a mission devoted to body positivity and inclusivity, Ratajkowski’s Inamorata has been quite a successful clothing brand.