Emily Ratajkowski shares gorgeous nude pregnancy throwback pics as she celebrates son’s first birthday

Emily Ratajkowski rang in her son Sylvester’s first birthday with some seriously stunning throwback pics.

The 30-year-old model, who is married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, shook things up on social media when she shared some gorgeous photos from when she was pregnant with the couple’s only child.

Making pregnancy look easy, Emily glowed as she posed fully nude for a variety of shots, with the final snap showing off an adorably chunky and blue-eyed baby Sly.

Emily Ratajkowski bared her baby bump in nude pics for epic throwback in celebration of son’s first birthday

In the first photo of the four-part series, Emily stretched out elegantly in a bathtub, submerging one side of her toned body in the water while her right hand cradled her breast and her left hand lay under her growing bump.

The stunner tilted her head back slightly while she gazed intensely at the camera and gave a relaxed but fierce vibe.

Photo number two showed Emily standing up in the tub, giving a full view of her naked body and baby belly as she gracefully covered her chest area with both hands, forming a semi-heart shape as her fingers angled inward at the sternum.

The third photo of the four-part post, and the last nude throwback in the series, displayed Emily’s stunning figure and belly as she curled her legs under her while crouching on a small couch, her hair hanging wetly around her shoulders and one hand lightly covering her breasts.

Emily recently rocked the runway for the Versace show in Milan

The model continues to make it hard to believe that she ever grew a human being in her body, proving recently that she’s as fit as she has ever been during an appearance at the Versace show in Milan.

Emily slayed the runway for Donatella Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show, looking incredible in a green beaded dress that was reminiscent of the flapper era in the 1920s.

The top of the dress had an asymmetrical neckline that plunged down low on her chest and revealed plenty of skin along with her black corset bra underneath its super-sheer material covering.

The look was finished off with skin-tight, black latex leggings, matching black platform heels, and straight-as-paper hair that hung loosely around her face.

Other models in attendance on the catwalk were Gigi and Bella Hadid, Vittoria, Precious Lee, and more.

Emily currently resides in Beverly Hills with Sebastian and baby Sylvester after the couple sold Emily’s old L.A. apartment for bigger quarters that could accommodate their growing family.