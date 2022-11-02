Emily Ratajkowski wore her hair parted in the middle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Although Emily Ratajkowski may have been through a lot in the past year, including a breakup, she has shown no signs of slowing her roll when it comes to looking her best.

The model clearly has millions of people supporting her, especially due to the fact that she has 29.5 million followers on Instagram.

While some people might consider going into hiding after their relationship ends, Emily still appears to be living an exciting and fulfilling life.

Part of her lifestyle revolves around wearing beautiful outfits and keeping up with ever-changing trends whenever she’s out and about.

She recently shared a picture on her Instagram Story wearing a daring outfit that made her look like a true model from head to toe.

Not long before that, she posed for a gorgeous photo to represent her fashion line filled with bikinis, dresses, and other trendy staples.

Emily Ratajkowski is daring in all-black outfit

Emily wore a thigh-skimming black skirt paired with a black turtleneck top while she was out for a stroll. Around her midsection, she wore a simple black belt with silver loops to show off just how snatched her waist was.

Her over-the-knee-high boots were made with shiny material and looked absolutely incredible on her. Emily accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and a small black purse over her shoulder.

She wore her dark hair parted down the middle in a smooth and breezy hairstyle. She went all out with bright red lipstick that was totally eye-catching along with some dark eyeliner.

Emily Ratajkowski looks amazing for iNAMORATA

iNAMORATA is the swimwear brand Emily created for people who are interested in purchasing top-tier swimwear. According to the bio for the official business page, the company is owned and operated by Emily herself.

She posed for a photo wearing the Luna Dress in Leopard Print –– and looked beyond flawless while doing so. The dress is supposed to be paired with other swimwear items she sells, and the spaghetti strap feature showed off her upper chest, shoulders, and arms.

It was covered in leopard print from her chest all the way down to her knees. Emily wore her dark hair parted to the side in a messy style that gave her more of an edgy and sultry vibe.

Her makeup looked super dramatic with some eyebrow tint, eyeliner, lashes, and shiny lip gloss. Emily posed in a seductive manner — touching two of her fingers to the side of her lips.