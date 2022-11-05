Emily Ratajkowski rocks bleached eyebrows in tight white dress

Emily Ratajkowski showed off a daring bleached eyebrow look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Emily Ratajkowski is in an incredibly successful phase of life, and now that she is getting divorced from her estranged-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she’s doing quite a lot with her newfound freedom.

The Blurred Lines star is well-known for her unique and often bold TikTok videos, amassing 1.9 million followers on the social media platform with her thoughts on everything from politics to feminism.

In a recent video, Emily lay on her bed that was covered in white sheets with a filter that gave her bleached eyebrows, a sunburned glow across her upper cheeks and nose, and lips.

It was a surprising look for the brunette beauty, however, it was obviously fake, and she captioned it, “do i do it.”

Bleached eyebrows have become a popular trend.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid all rocking the daring look.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her toned physique in a tight white dress

Emily is definitely feeling herself as a single woman, later posting another TikTok video in the same tight white dress that featured a turtleneck and showed off her bronzed glow.

The model had her hair pinned up in a bun with bangs and strands hanging down as she applied lipstick. The rest of her makeup featured a light blush and a smokey brown eyeshadow.

She is clearly feeling confident despite her divorce, mouthing the words over an interview with Cher, in which she said, “I love men. I think men are the coolest. But, you don’t really need them to live. My mom said to me, ‘you know sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man.’ I said, mom, I am a rich man.”

Emily wasn’t done quite yet, posting a third video in the outfit, showing off the entire white dress that was calf-length. She accessorized with a pair of black-heeled boots and a cross-body purse.

The video showed Emily standing in front of a deserted NYC street with her back to the camera as she shook her hips. She later turned around and walked toward the camera that was on fast forward.

On top of the video, she wrote, “Me coming out of a sad girl day to check in on the stepfather applications in my DMs.”

Emily recently launched her podcast High Low with EmRata

Emily is the host of High Low with EmRata, her new podcast that just launched featuring new episodes twice a week.

On Tuesdays, the My Body author interviews a special guest, including celebrities, authors, or people she admires, and on Thursdays, she does a monologue episode in which she talks about a subject that interests her.

To tease the launch, Emily shared a picture of herself in a black leather blazer with no top underneath and bright red lipstick, going for a vixen look. She held a microphone and stared at the camera with an intense gaze, looking confident.