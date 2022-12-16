Emily Ratajkowski got cozy at home in an oversized sweater with no pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski is clearly enjoying the single life and has made a whole new home for herself despite all the chaos of her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Appearing as if she feels right at home in her new place, Emily shared an intimate picture of herself surrounded by her furniture and clothes.

With the sun peeking through the window, it looked like an artistic shot of any single girl living in New York City. Emily knelt down in front of a white chest of drawers while everything was filled to the brim with all kinds of objects, and a pair of jeans was strewn across the floor.

She went pantless, wearing nothing but a loose black sweater and a pair of beige, fuzzy socks that looked incredibly warm and cozy.

Her brunette hair was straight and slightly messy, as if she had just slept in it, and her face wasn’t visible.

Emily appeared to be completely in her element in her home, sharing several pictures in a carousel that gave a close-up look into her private life.

Emily Ratajkowski paraded around her new home in comfy bras

In a second shot, Emily wore a dove gray Calvin Klein bra and underwear set as she stared at the camera with her chin to her hand. The picture gave off vibes from the early days of social media, looking as if it was filtered to look slightly blurry around the edges.

Emily later gave a view of the outfit from her first photo, standing on a large window sill as she held on to her sweater and gave a view of her black lace underwear.

Continuing with the cozy home theme, Emily wore a white cotton bra and black sweatpants that showed off her incredibly thin frame, looking at herself in the mirror with a contemplative look on her face.

A few more cozy shots were shown, all taken by celebrity photographer Adrian Martin, who has shot Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner as well.

Emily captioned the intimate shots “home,” and they received over 285k likes, including from plus-size model Ashley Graham and former Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk.

Emily is the founder of Inamorata swimwear

Despite the cold winter months ahead, now is a great time to start planning a warm tropical vacation so as to have something to look forward to.

Emily recently advertised her Inamorata swimwear line at the end of November, showing off a leopard print string bikini.

In a short video clip in which she showed off various poses, Emily wore the Neptune Bottom, which is currently on sale for $76, and the Las Olas top, also on sale for $76.

With winter in full swing, the swimwear comes at a great discount, and Inamorata is no different. It’s a perfect time to get your hands on a bikini from the line and start dreaming about your next island getaway.