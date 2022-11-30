Emily Ratajkowski spends time in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski is always switching things up with her hairstyle, makeup choices, and intriguing fashion taste.

Since she is such an elite individual in the entertainment industry, it makes sense that she would feel comfortable making major changes every once in a while.

The latest change Emily made has less to do with clothes and makeup, and everything to do with her hairstyle. She’s decided to go for a fresh new look.

Although a lot of people are typically concerned about Emily’s personal life including who she’s dating right now, her new hairstyle should be the true hot topic of conversation.

It seems that no matter how Emily chooses to style her hair, she always looks like an absolute goddess.

She’s also been taking time out of her busy schedule to promote items from her swimwear line, Inamorata, on social media.

Emily Ratajkowski is rocking side bangs now

Emily shared a stunning TikTok video to show off her new incredible hairdo with the world. Her long brown hair looked as fabulous as ever, but now she is rocking side bangs.

In the exceptionally stunning clip, Emily wore a long-sleeved brown blazer with green trim dangling from the bottom. It was buttoned up near her neck but left unbuttoned down her chest.

Since it was left open at the bottom, tons of her skin was easy to see. Her flat stomach and hourglass curves were completely visible. The model wore a pair of tight high waisted denim jeans to complete the look.

Her caption was short, simple, and sweet. She simply wrote, “side bang is back.” In the video, Emily effortlessly posed in several different positions to show off her outfit, makeup, and new hairdo while a photographer worked with her.

Emily Ratajkowski promotes Inamorata sales

Emily shared a couple of gorgeous videos wearing a dark brown bikini to promote 70% off all styles from her swimwear line, Inamorata. The swimwear line sells tons of fabulous bikinis and one-pieces for people of all shapes and sizes.

Some of the bikinis are one-pieces with cutout pieces of material. Other bikinis are designed with wire cups to provide a little extra lift. Some of the bikinis are designed with ruched material.

Emily looked fabulous in her brown two-piece with triangle-shaped material over her chest that tied together perfectly in a bow above her belly button. The bikini bottoms were also tied together in bows over both sides of her hips.

The jaw-dropping entrepreneur wore a pair of nude-colored heels that laced up over her ankles along with the sizzling bikini. She also wore a ring and long dangling earrings.