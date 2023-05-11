Emily Ratajkowski reveals latest bikini drop with outdoor photoshoot

Emily Ratjkowski is kicking off the summer weather with a red-hot look from her iNAMORATA swim line.

The Gone Girl star enjoyed the sunshine for an outdoor photoshoot to celebrate the newest line of CiTY GiRL styles for her brand.

As listed in the Instagram share’s caption, Emily modeled the Athena bikini top with the Daphne bikini bottoms in a patching red paisley print.

The Athena top retails on iNAMORATA’s website for $95, while the Daphne bottoms retail for $75.

The red paisley pattern is available in additional styles of tops and bottoms as well, all ranging from $75-$95.

Emily certainly looks ready for a city girl summer, and we’re absolutely here for it.

Emily Ratajkowski teams up with Peroni

Although Emily keeps herself busy between modeling, being a mother, and running her clothing line, she still makes time for other business endeavors.

A recent share included a paid partnership with Italian company Peroni, an alcohol retailer setting up shop in the US.

She shared an ad for the new Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, an alcohol-free beer that anyone 21 and over can enjoy without the buzz.

The alternative option is great for anyone who lives an alcohol-free life, regardless of the reason why.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram post promoting Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Peroni promises a great flavor since it’s made with only the best Italian ingredients, perfect for an alcohol-free summer.

Emily Ratajkowski secures her bag in 2023

Divorce, dating rumors, and no girls, oh my!

Emily was definitely busy in 2022, but the model and actress is showing no signs of stopping for 2023.

Based on her Instagram feed, we’ve seen updates from her High Low with EmRata podcast, trips to Miami, modeling shoots, magazine covers, and more from the superstar.

When Homme Girls featured Emily, they were certain that 2023 is the year of EmRata, and honestly, we can’t prove them wrong.

Between her paid partnerships, modeling campaigns, and clothing line, there’s really nothing that Emily can’t do.

D.Repubblica.it secured her most recent feature with some eccentric and unique photos and fashion. Naturally, the model made every outfit and design look perfect.

As Homme Girls noted, we’re not even halfway through 2023 yet, so we have a long way to go before the end of the year, and there’s no telling what Emily might do next.

And for those looking for the chance to date EmRata, first, good luck! Second, just because she hasn’t dated a girl yet doesn’t mean she won’t. She’s just waiting for the right one to come along, a rather universal feeling.