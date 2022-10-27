Emily Ratajkowski wearing natural lipstick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski can pull off just about any color she chooses to wear, but she recently wore red, and it was showstopping.

The actress and model gained notoriety over the years for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion choices.

There’s a reason she’s been invited to star in so many music videos. There is also a reason she has been asked to walk on so many professional runways.

Emily is no stranger when it comes to wearing skimpy bikinis, but the red bikini top she just wore is worth checking out for anyone who considers themself to be a fan of Emily.

On a separate occasion, she strutted down the runway for an elite fashion show wearing an all-black outfit that was just as gorgeous.

It just goes to show that whether Emily is dressed down in a bikini or dressed up in a full outfit for a major designer label, she still looks fabulous.

Emily Ratajkowski looks great in red

The gorgeous picture Emily shared on her Instagram Story in a red bikini top was absolutely dazzling. The bikini top was designed with underwire and cups that provided the perfect amount of lift for her chest.

The cups came together with a smaller piece of fabric that was covered in a ruched layer. Emily wore her long dark hair wild and free, blowing in the wind around her face.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

She posed with both of her hands up near her neck and chin with her eyes closed as she felt the breeze blow past her. She shouted out @inamoratawoman on the post as well.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Versace appearance

While Emily was walking in a high-end Versace fashion show, she wore an all-black outfit that looked incredible on her fit physique. The biker jacket she wore had shiny material over her sides and arms with matte material directly over her chest.

The matte sections looked grayer than the rest. The jacket was also designed with silver buttons and zippers. Emily wore a shiny black pencil skirt that had a silver belt clasped together in the center of her lower stomach.

On her feet, she wore a pair of platinum heels that were also made of shiny black material. Since most of the clothing items she wore were shiny, the light reflected off nearly everything.

In her hand, she wore a black handbag with a short strap. It was covered in tiny silver gems and crystals from top to bottom. Emily wore her dark hair parted down the middle with a face of dramatic makeup for the fashion show. She also had on a pair of large silver hoop earrings to complete the look.