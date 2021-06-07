Emily Ratajkowski posts stunning swimsuit photo as she twins with infant son Sylvester

Emily Ratajkowski posed in a tangerine-and-turquoise bikini that coordinated with her infant son’s swim trunks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski shared an adorable, and hot, picture of herself wearing matching swimwear with her infant son, Sylvester.

The London-born model and actress looked stunning in a barely-there, blue-and-orange bikini with thin straps racing along her torso as she casually held her baby boy, who wore swim trunks in the same colors as his mom’s attire.

Emily shared the pic just ahead of her 31st birthday celebration with husband Sebastian Bear-Mclard while the family was on vacation.

The Las Olas top and bottom worn by Emily, which both run for $75 each, may have fans doing a double-take given the model wore a very similar outfit in one of her first Instagram posts displaying her baby bump.

What did fans have to say about Emily’s post?

The photo garnered some backlash from fans, with many feeling the need to express their concern over the way in which Emily was holding Sylvester.

One person shared a copy of the pic with the caption, “emrata gonna kill this baby,” while another commented saying, “crying bc u can see the progression of someone off camera probably telling her to hold that baby right.”

crying bc u can see the progression of someone off camera probably telling her to hold that baby right pic.twitter.com/zHuTWABQtj — haley (@haleyforyou) June 6, 2021

When did Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastain Bear-Mclard get married?

Emily and Sebastian’s whirlwind romance began in 2018 after the two were linked when they were caught kissing just several weeks after Emily had broken up with ex Jeff Magid.

In a shocking turn of events, the pair got married on February 23, only ten days after going public with their relationship. Although the timeline may have left fans reeling, Cosmopolitan reported that the model and actor had already known each other for years prior.

emrata gonna kill this baby pic.twitter.com/hmJwSvF0NJ — carina (@moodringbk) June 6, 2021

With the wedding behind them, the hot couple seemed to enjoy their new journey together, attending the 2018 33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards and a fun honeymoon in Utah shortly after.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Emily shared more details about the wedding and proposal, saying that Sebastian had no ring to offer at the time he proposed, and she initially rebuffed him.

She then went on to say that he immediately created a ring from the paperclip that came with their dinner bill and she admitted it was “really romantic.”

Emily and Sebastian announced they were expecting in October 2020 and the model shared details about her pregnancy with Vogue, telling them that she could see both sides to having a girl or boy and that she hoped to enforce as few gender stereotypes onto her child as possible.

An avid Instagram poster, Emily is sure to continue supplying fans with more glimpses into her life with her son and husband.