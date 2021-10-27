Emily Ratajkowski poses for cover of M magazine with subtle look that displays her natural freckles

Emily Ratajkowski looked adorably glamorous as she posed for her recent cover shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/carrie-nelson

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off some adorable freckles with her latest photoshoot for M magazine.

The talented model, 30, shared some gorgeous and fresh-faced pics from her recent gig and allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her natural beauty and some gorgeous facial marks

Wearing a chunky flower necklace with black petals outlined in clear gemstones and showing off pointy, nude-toned nails, Emily looked as though she was whispering a secret to someone off-camera.

With her envy-inducing full lips parted open slightly, her manicured hand held to the side of her mouth, and her eyes gazing off to the side the beauty gave off some major coy vibes.

Emily also posted other snaps from the shoot, displaying them in a film-roll type layout, with several pics tacked up onto a corkboard and others shown in a wallet-style page of smaller photos.

Although her eyes were starkly outlined in bold black eyeliner, the rest of the model’s flawless face was very makeup-neutral and it was hard to tell Emily was even wearing anything.

Some super cute splashes of freckles could be seen dotting the bridge of Emily’s nose in a rare appearance as the model typically seems to cover them up more in her other Instagram and modeling pictures.

Emily had a penchant for modeling at a young age

Prior to sharing her impeccable cover shot, Emily gave fans a fun glimpse into her past with a throwback to her childhood.

With the simple caption “13,” Emily posted two photos of herself as a young teenager and it was clear she had caught the modeling bug at an early age.

A 13-year-old Emily worked the camera in a bright green camisole with a lace-embossed front, some velvety, black athletic pants, and a pink, brown, and white patterned scarf tied around her neck for added flair.

The model, who gave birth to her first child, a son named Sylvester, in March of this year, proved that being a new mother wasn’t going to slow her down as she continued to model shortly after welcoming Sly with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Just three months later, Emily looked as incredible as ever in a twinning photo session with her baby boy, the two wearing matching swimsuits for some fun poses.

Emily has kept busy this year, most recently appearing on the runway for Versace and Fendi just one month ago and showing up at the September Met Gala in a sultry, red lace, body-hugging dress.