Emily Ratajkowski paid tribute to Raquel Welch with a throwback bikini photo following the news of the actress’s death.

The supermodel wore the iconic fur bikini that catapulted Raquel to international fame as one of the most recognizable pin-up models of the last century.

Emily looked stunning in the outfit which she wore on a night out to a party.

Her brunette hair was full and flowing, mirroring the late actor’s look in the 1966 movie, One Million Years B.C.

The 31-year-old stunner accessorized the look with a gator-print handbag in the throwback snap which she shared on her Instagram Story.

Raquel was one of the most influential sex symbols, and posters featuring herself in the fur bikini were bestsellers.

Emily Ratajkowski wore the Raquel Welch fur bikini to a Halloween costume party. Pic credit: @emrara/Instagram

Emily originally paid homage to Raquel in 2018 at a Halloween costume party.

In an interview at the time, the model opened up about paying tribute to the Hollywood icon, who passed away at age 82 yesterday.

“I’m obsessed with reference images, and that image, that poster of her in what they called ‘mankind’s first bikini’ — I love that. It’s just fun and kind of quirky,” Emily said, continuing:

“The costumer at Kimmel custom-made the outfit… It was very legit. And then, my hair and makeup team is very committed to the glamorous life. So they really got into it. I sat in a chair for two-and-a-half hours which I don’t normally do,” Emily said in the Shoot This Now podcast.

Emily Ratajwoski walked the runway at the Tory Burch fashion show

Emily was in model form at the Tory Burch Fall 2023 fashion show that featured their ready-to-wear collection.

She closed the New York Fashion Week show for the high-fashion brand and shared photos and behind-the-scenes videos of the event in an Instagram post.

The My Body author looked elegant in the black sleeveless satin corset top. She paired the top with a matching midi skirt, fishnet stockings, and pointed-toe black pumps.

She styled her dark hair with a middle part and pulled it back for a slick look.

Emily has worked for Tory Burch several times over the years.

She was featured in the Spring 2023 campaign for the brand. Last month, Emily starred in numerous ads for Tory Burch and posed alongside her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who made his fashion debut in the campaign.

Emily Ratajkowski sat down with Amber Rose on High Low with Emrata

Amber Rose opened up with Emily on an episode of her High Low with Emrata about motherhood, her feminist campaign, and raising her sons to respect women.

During the discussion, Amber also made some eye-raising claims about her current relationship status.

The 39-year-old told Emily that she no longer has sex and doesn’t enjoy being intimate anymore.

Amber added that she no longer wants to deal with “any toxicity” with men and women, although she made it clear that it is mostly men she is referring to in the podcast clip. She shares a son with rapper Wiz Khalifa and another son with Def Jam record label executive Alexander Edwards.