Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2nd Annual Revolve Awards held in Las Vegas in November 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in New York this morning, after a date with her new love interest, Pete Davidson.

The model and podcaster looked stunning, despite it being early in the morning.

She wore a long leather trench coat with shearling lapels, a pair of black track pants, and beige boots by Sorel.

Her long dark hair was tousled and hanging loose but still looked fresh as she wore minimal makeup.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that Emily and Pete had spent the previous night together for his 29th birthday.

This is the second time Emily has been spotted with a new love interest since she split with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard back in September.

She was also photographed kissing DJ Orazio Rispo on a New York street last month.

Emily Ratajkowski is spotted early in the morning in New York City in November 2022. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski attends Code 8 beauty launch

Emily recently attended the US launch of the British cosmetics brand, Code 8.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The event was held in The Nines restaurant in New York City and was co-hosted by model and presenter Alexa Chung.

Emily wore a stunning white dress with a gold buckle halterneck by the designer Christian Siriano that draped down one side and showed off her back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) She shared photos from the event with her 29.6 million followers, holding a martini and posing with fellow partygoers. She wrote in a caption for the post, “Thank you for a wonderful night #code8#code8uslaunch @code8beauty.”

Emily Ratajkowski chats with Julia Fox on her podcast

The second guest on Emily’s new podcast series, Highlow With Emrata, was the model and actress Julia Fox, who seems to be ever-growing in popularity.

The pair chatted about feminist issues, including being sexualized at a young age, and how this still affects them now. In the preview of the episode, Julia mentions what’s thrilling to her now would be “taking ayahuasca and seeing God.”

The unlikely duo seems to be close friends as Emily mentions in a clip of the show, “we were talking about this when we had wine.”

The pair looked gorgeous as they chatted about “Motherhood, Men, Money and Masterpieces”, with Julia wearing a peplum denim jacket with her signature bleached eyebrows and wet-look hair. Emily looked fresh in a lemon-yellow shirt with a black bandeau underneath. She paired her look with gray camouflage cargo pants and bright red lipstick.