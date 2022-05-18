Emily Ratajkowski offers rear view in butterfly bikini

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is proving she’s summer-ready with a brand-new swimwear range and a massive social media showoff. The 30-year-old supermodel continues to grow her best-selling Inamorata brand, with this week seeing the 2017-founded label dropping new merch just in time for warmer months.

Emily appeared on the brand’s Instagram stories as she modeled super skimpy pieces, with one shot definitely seeing her flaunt that famous rear.

Emily Ratajkowski gets peachy in summer-ready bikini shoot

Showing off her catwalk queen figure, the London-born star sizzled while in a multicolor and thong pair of bikini bottoms as she posed indoors and back to the camera.

Going a little unusual, the Blurred Lines star opted for a butterfly-print bolero crop top, showcasing her toned and trim back and ushering in the cute prints that’ll likely fly off shelves.

The super-cropped bolero was tiny enough to afford a peek at the bikini top’s multiple string bands, with a caption reading:

“BOLERO IN BUTTERFLY” as fans were also urged to shop the look.

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a bikini. Pic credit: @inamoratawoman/Instagram

Emily had modeled the Luciana Bottom, available in six shades and costing $85. Meanwhile, Boleros retail for a more budget-friendly $55.

Emily’s range, also popular with its Mesh Collection and Satin Swim, is fast-rising hot icon status via its prints, with the feel taking on vibes from high-end designers and their sheer monogrammed outfits. Ratajkowski herself is an ambassador for Italian luxury designer Versace. The model, actress, designer, and author told Harper’s Bazaar:

“I think the biggest obstacle of my career has been transitioning and doing things that people didn’t really expect. But I think you just have to forge ahead and do what you’re going to do and be who you are.”

Emily Ratajkowski has her career in her “control”

“Having my own business and working with a group of women that I love, that are my friends… that has been so enjoyable,” Emily continued, adding: “What I like now is that, in my career, things are more in my hands and in my control. Failures feel more like road bumps than huge losses and I feel less impacted by other people saying no.”

Emily last year released her My Body book, also welcoming son Sylvester with husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Emily’s brand now boasts Hailey Bieber as a promo face and Kourtney Kardashian as a trusty customer.