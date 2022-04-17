Emily Ratajkowski offers rear view in beach minidress

Emily Ratajkowski posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagesPressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous figure and offers a rear view while on the beach and in a skintight minidress. The supermodel and Inamorata founder is all over her best-selling brand’s Instagram, with a recent shot ushering in a Hot Girl Summer and seeing her right on shores.

EmRata was promoting all things “Mosaic” via her signature prints, ones now becoming iconic via the Mesh Collection and a rising celebrity fanbase.

Emily Ratajkowski up close and personal

The photo didn’t hold back. London-born Emily was tagged as she posed rear to the camera and amid a scenic ocean horizon. Emily showcased her super-toned thighs and peachy rear in the barely-there and cut-out number, one boasting side skin panels rising up the back, plus a waist-flaunting and clingy finish.

The brown, orange, green, and rusty red minidress came chopped up via whites, with the “MOSAic” caption definitely reflecting the patterns.

Emily posed slightly clutching the hem of her already-tiny dress, raking in over 4,000 likes – nowhere near what she lands on her own Instagram, but Inamorata boasts under 700,000 Instagram followers versus the 29 million+ following Emily’s main feed.

The shot follows an even skimpier bikini snap, where Emily promoted the “softest” satin bikini; the Las Olas.

Emily Ratajkowski has solid values

Inamorata, which boasts Hailey Bieber as a promo face and Kourtney Kardashian as a customer, is fast rising. The 2017-launched brand kicked off with lingerie and swimwear and now retails dresses, its matching sets, plus pandemic-friendly loungewear.

Emily has opened up on the empire she runs, one that embraces fashion, but also on inclusivity and where she feels the modeling world needs to go in terms of size.

“I have to be honest — coming off of fashion week, there are still girls who are definitely under BMI laws and definitely under 18. So I think there are a lot of conversations that are happening but do I think that the fashion world is actually adjusting? Not at all,” she told Teen Vogue in 2018, adding: “I really hope that that starts to happen because like I said to you earlier, I think fashion can be an amazingly empowering tool that women can use. I don’t see that at shows.”

The My Body author continued: “Unfortunately, we live in a sexist culture that likes to put the responsibility on women, and it’s really unfortunate. But the more that we realize that — we don’t feel scared of putting ourselves out there.”