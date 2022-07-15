Emily Ratajkowski lowers bikini bottoms on the beach

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is lowering her bikini bottoms from a beach as she stuns in new Inamorata swimwear.

The 31-year-old supermodel continues to enjoy immense success via her 2017-founded brand – just this week, the popular label dropped a new range, and it’s getting modeled by EmRata herself.

A new photo on the Inamorata Instagram this week showed London-born Emily in a skimpy bikini, going mismatched and feminine as she flaunted her figure and likely topped up her bank balance.

The photo showed EmRata on sandy shores and backed by lapping waves.

Showing off her cleavage and toned abs, Emily modeled a plunging and printed bikini top with a massive bust knot detail, pairing it with tiny green bottoms – here, the Versace ambassador lowered her bottoms a little as she upped the ante.

Flaunting her bee-stung pout, the mom of one wore her hair down for a natural finish, with a caption shouting her out. “@emrata wears the Neptune Top & Orpheus Bottom – shop newness, online now!” Inamorata wrote.

Emily had last featured on the Inamorata Instagram three days ago. Posing with a fellow model and modeling the same look in better lighting, the Blurred Lines star wowed as she showed off her tiny waist.

Emily Ratajkowski goes ‘itsy bitsy’ in new bikini look

“iTSY BiTSY POLKA DOT BiKiNi! Our newest drop with endless mix & match possibilities. Shop Dots & Floral Zebra Wave – plus brand new suits!” a caption read.

Emily’s brand retails endless swim looks, alongside its lingerie, dresses, matching sets, and the hugely popular Mesh Collection. EmRata also joins the list of models now designing swimwear – former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is a competitor via her Tropic of C line, with 2022 bringing model Gigi Hadid‘s collab with Frankie’s Bikinis.

Emily Ratajkowski drew on California upbringing for swim brand

Speaking to Elle about her designs, EmRata revealed: “I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits. Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?”

“Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn’t have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn’t have a go-to underwear company,” she added. In addition to her designer role, Emily continues to model for brands including Versace, Superga, and Kerastase. Just this month, she featured heavily at the Balenciaga Fashion Show alongside stars including mogul Kim Kardashian and singer Dua Lipa.