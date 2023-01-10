Emily Ratajkowski showed off her petite figure in a red string bikini from her swimwear brand Inamorata. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski managed to steal all the attention in front of a stunning sunset during her New Year’s break on the beach, where she partied with pals to welcome in 2023.

The My Body author showed off her svelte figure in a red string bikini, looking as if she was part of the scenery and blending into the orange and yellow hues of the natural wonder behind her.

Adding a casual bit of flair to the look, Emily wore a pair of oversized, ripped denim jeans, and despite how much they covered her up, the brunette bombshell managed to give them a sexy appeal.

Emily’s dark locks were still damp, most likely from a refreshing dip in the ocean that left her looking like a goddess in the wild.

She added to the National Geographic vibes with a second photo in the carousel, which showed her surrounded by green trees and tons of plants. The model stared down at the camera with a sultry glance, acting as the best advertiser for her own swimwear brand Inamorata.

The bikini Emily was wearing in her photos appears to be the Orpheus top, which is currently on sale for $76, and the Carlotta Bottom, which is also on sale for $76.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a new bikini from Inamorata that will drop in 2023

The Inamorata founder posted an unseen bikini to the brand’s Instagram feed last week, with a new leopard print pattern.

The High Low podcast host appeared to be wearing the Neptune Bottoms, which are currently on sale for $76 in a variety of colors and patterns, and the Amara Top, which is also on sale for $85.

The new leopard print pattern appears to be part of a new collection dropping in the new year, with the brand captioning the post, “2023 newness. Coming soon.”

Emily looked glamorous yet completely natural at the same time as she stood on a white balcony overlooking the clear blue ocean.

Emily appears in the new Kerastase hair advertisements

When she’s not busy promoting Inamorata, Emily is endorsing other brands of which she’s a partner, including Kerastase hair products.

The luxury brand recently launched a new line of anti-dandruff products called the Symbiose range.

In a black and white video in which Emily co-starred, she was seen dancing around in a black strapless dress and looking up at the camera.

In the caption, the brand wrote, “Kérastase decodes dandruff, a biological phenomenon that begins on a cellular level within the scalp, and threatens the confidence of women around the world.”

The new range features four different products, including the Micro-Peeling Cellulaire, which is an exfoliating cellular treatment.

Further products include the Bain Pureté Anti-Pelliculaire and Fondant Apaisant Essentiel for oily scalps or Bain Crème Anti-Pelliculaire and Masque Revitalisant Essentiel for dry, sensitive scalps.